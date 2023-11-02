West Ham knock Arsenal out of League Cup in last-16 with 3-1 victory

Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Fourth Round - West Ham United v Arsenal - London Stadium, London, Britain - November 1, 2023 Arsenal's Declan Rice looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Tony Obrien
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Fourth Round - West Ham United v Arsenal - London Stadium, London, Britain - November 1, 2023 West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring their third goal with Said Benrahma REUTERS/Tony Obrien
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Fourth Round - West Ham United v Arsenal - London Stadium, London, Britain - November 1, 2023 West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen scores their third goal past Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale REUTERS/Tony Obrien
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Fourth Round - West Ham United v Arsenal - London Stadium, London, Britain - November 1, 2023 Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale saves a shot from West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen REUTERS/Tony Obrien
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Fourth Round - West Ham United v Arsenal - London Stadium, London, Britain - November 1, 2023 Arsenal's Leandro Trossard in action with West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus REUTERS/Tony Obrien
West Ham United knocked Arsenal out of the League Cup with a 3-1 victory on Wednesday with goals from Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen and an own goal from Gunners defender Ben White at the London Stadium.

Martin Odegaard pulled one back in the 96th minute, but it was too little too late as Arsenal bowed out in the fourth round.

Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez scored to give record nine-times winners Liverpool a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth. Nunez's goal was his third in his last three appearances for the Reds.

Chelsea defeated Blackburn Rovers 2-0, Everton knocked out Burnley 3-0 and Fulham beat Championship side Ipswich Town 3-1.

Newcastle were playing at struggling Manchester United in the late game in a rematch of last season's final when United lifted the trophy with a 2-0 win over the Magpies at Wembley. REUTERS

