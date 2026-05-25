West Ham face uncertain future after Premier League demise

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LONDON, May 24 - West Ham United's departure from the Premier League was confirmed on Sunday by Tottenham Hotspur's final day victory, with the Hammers facing a massive financial shortfall which makes an immediate return look difficult.

West Ham beat Leeds United 3-0 but, having conceded the initiative with three defeats in a row, needed a defeat for Spurs, who squeaked past Everton 1-0 to stay up with a second consecutive 17th-placed finish.

Captain Jarrod Bowen and coach Nuno Espirito Santo said West Ham belonged in the top flight.

"Ultimately, what I see is getting this club back in the Premier League because that is where it deserves to be," Bowen told Sky Sports.

Nuno described the day as "a moment of deep sadness for all of us".

"I understand and we have to be ready for many things that will be coming out in the press ... tomorrow and after tomorrow, about speculation, about all of us, our future," he told reporters. "But today is not the day to think about that."

PLAYERS LIKELY TO DEPART AFTER RELEGATION

West Ham fans, however, will be thinking about their future in the Championship, with some joining in with Leeds fans' taunting chants of "Millwall away, ole ole", in reference to their bitter rivals waiting in the second tier.

So too will the owners of the club, which posted a £104 million-pound ($140 million) loss for the year to May 31, 2025, making the sales of West Ham's best players likely.

Fans' anger on Sunday was directed at the ownership, whose mismanagement has seen the club spurn the chance to establish themselves in the top flight.

Three years ago, West Ham won the Conference League final to lift their first major trophy since winning the FA Cup in 1980 under manager David Moyes. Declan Rice was sold for £105 million pounds, money which should have improved the squad.

But Moyes was jettisoned in pursuit of more attractive play, while West Ham's recruitment brought in several expensive flops.

Nuno Espirito Santo was appointed in September with West Ham 19th and should be given credit for keeping the Hammers in sight of safety after their horrendous start.

Survival was ultimately a bridge too far, though, and many fans will blame the boardroom more than the players and coach. REUTERS