West Ham dish out 'perfect' hammering yet again

LONDON • Hammers manager David Moyes has nailed working from home. As he missed another game from the sidelines yesterday - his fourth in a row following his positive Covid-19 diagnosis - his side served up the best treatment.

West Ham shattered Leicester's unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a surprise 3-0 win, following up on their 4-0 rout of Wolves in their previous top-flight game.

Goals from Michail Antonio, Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen ensured the Hammers have won three of their four matches since Moyes' positive test last month.

The result brought second-placed Leicester back down to earth as their three-game winning run came to an end at the King Power Stadium.

"I had hoped to be back with the squad for today's fixture but I'm not quite ready to return just yet," Moyes told West Ham's website before kick-off.

"I'm feeling generally fine but I have had some mild symptoms, so we are taking it day by day and following the advice of the medical experts."

Alan Irvine again managed from the dugout, while Moyes, watching at home on television, liaised with assistant Stuart Pearce by phone.

The visitors took the lead in the 14th minute. Having won a free-kick when he was fouled by Caglar Soyuncu, Antonio made a well-timed run to the far post, where he headed home from Aaron Cresswell's pinpoint cross.

West Ham doubled their lead in the 34th minute, with Fornals firing past Kasper Schmeichel for his first goal since February and with seven minutes left, Bowen slotted home from Fornals' pass.

The home side's miserable afternoon was summed up when Jamie Vardy missed a 90th-minute sitter before Harvey Barnes had a stoppage-time goal scrapped by the video assistant referee for offside.

"It was pretty much the perfect performance," said Irvine. "It would be very difficult for us to look back at that game and pick too many faults, so we're absolutely delighted with the way the team played from start to finish."

Leicester were bereft of ideas, failing to muster a single shot on target and Brendan Rodgers conceded they were outplayed in every department.

"Everything was missing - it was poor," said the Foxes manager. "We started the season well and scored goals but we lacked aggression in our defending and West Ham have shown they are a good side."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Leicester 0

West Ham 3