West Ham axe Pellegrini, want Moyes back

LONDON • Leicester were there for the taking after Brendan Rodgers made nine changes to his side for their English Premier League trip to West Ham on Saturday - the most by a manager this far into a campaign since 2010.

But the hosts still could not handle the visitors' understrength line-up, as they slumped to a 2-1 loss for their fourth straight home defeat.

That proved to be the last straw for the Hammers board, who have observed a shocking run of just two wins in 14 matches with increasing concern as the 17th-placed club are just one point above the drop zone.

Manuel Pellegrini's 18-month spell at the London Stadium came to an end after the game and joint-chairman David Sullivan said of the sacking: "It is with great disappointment that we've had to make this decision...

"We felt it was necessary to act now in order to give the new manager as much time as possible to try and achieve that goal."

According to multiple British media reports yesterday, West Ham will turn to Pellegrini's predecessor, David Moyes, with the club keen on appointing him ahead of Wednesday's crucial home game against Bournemouth.

However, not all are convinced the former Everton and Manchester United boss can provide "that new manager-bounce" like Watford have (under Nigel Pearson), with former club goalkeeper Rob Green claiming "that's certainly what they need right now".

While West Ham are floundering owing to several of their summer signings, including Roberto, Sebastien Haller and Albian Ajeti, failing to convince thus far, Leicester have a settled squad that is ready to return to the Champions League for the first time since 2017.

They were missing Jamie Vardy, the English top flight's leading goal scorer (17) but Kelechi Iheanacho and Demarai Gray showed Rodgers' men still have the cutting edge even without their go-to striker.

He was given permission to skip the game to tend to his wife Rebekah, who gave birth to their daughter earlier in the day.

Asked if making so many changes was a risk as his side had not won in three league games before Saturday, Rodgers, whose side are second ahead of champions and third-placed Manchester City, said: "I trust the players more than you trust me. ..

"It's a really good feeling. The last couple of games have been really tough games for us. You've got to have that edge and I thought we had that today.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS