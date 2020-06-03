Werner's next move in his own hands: Leipzig coach

BERLIN • RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann admitted that he is resigned to the possibility of losing Timo Werner after his star man scored again in their 4-2 victory at Cologne on Monday.

The striker notched his 31st goal of the season as Leipzig reclaimed third place in the Bundesliga to put themselves in position for a Champions League spot with five games left this season.

Werner, who has a €60 million (S$93.9 million) buyout clause that is set to expire on June 15, has been linked with Premier League clubs Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United.

"There is nothing we can do about it," Nagelsmann said of the Germany international's future.

"He knows what he has in Leipzig and also what he has with me. I show him that - he gets many chances to develop himself. I don't know if it will help him that much if I tell him every day.

"A player has to feel that he can get better. If he doesn't feel that, it wouldn't do any good if I kept on telling him to stay here.

"In the end, it is his life, his career, he can decide that. I can't think of anything new to say to Timo."

But Nagelsmann thought of changes he could make after last Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Hertha Berlin, switching both his wing-backs as Angelino, on loan from Manchester City, and French youth international Nordi Mukiele started.

Jhon Cordoba claimed the early advantage for the home side but Leipzig scored four in 37 minutes to climb back above Borussia Monchendgladbach and Bayer Leverkusen.

They moved to 58 points, two behind second-placed Borussia Dortmund and nine off leaders Bayern Munich.

"I have mixed feelings about this game," said Leipzig's goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi, who was also beaten by substitute Anthony Modeste in the 55th minute.

"We scored four away goals and that is good for now. However, we also conceded two goals, which is clearly too much.

"Therefore we cannot be fully satisfied with our performance."

