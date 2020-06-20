Werner turns down Europe q-final chance

BERLIN • Chelsea-bound Timo Werner opted not to feature for RB Leipzig in the Champions League quarter-finals in August, the Bundesliga club revealed on Thursday, even though he is ineligible to play in Europe for his new English Premier League side this season.

Earlier in the day, Chelsea confirmed that the 24-year-old Germany international had signed a five-year deal from July 1, which rules him out of playing for Leipzig when European matches resume.

Werner, who has scored 32 goals this season, will remain with the German club for their last two league games before the Bundesliga season ends on June 27.

Leipzig, who have never previously made the knockout stages in Europe, are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, which would also have been Werner's first appearance at that level.

Europe's top club competition will be decided by a series of one-off matches in Lisbon from the quarter-finals on Aug 12, after the four remaining last-16 games are played on Aug 7 and 8.

The final is scheduled for Aug 23 in the Portuguese capital.

According to Leipzig, Werner, who has four goals in eight Champions League games this season, opted not to play for them again in Europe. "The decision came from Werner's side. We had to accept it as it is," disclosed their sports director Markus Krosche.

"Therefore, it was no longer a big issue between the clubs."

Chelsea still need to play their last-16, second leg against Bayern Munich, having been hammered 3-0 at home in the first leg.

But Werner is ineligible, as he was not registered for them when the second leg should have taken place in March before games were postponed due to the coronavirus.

Werner's transfer fee of around €60 million (S$83.6 million) makes him the most expensive German signing from the Bundesliga.

Krosche said that Werner turned down the chance to play in the Champions League's quarter-finals in order to settle into his new club.

"He wants to prepare for the Premier League season with Chelsea," he said. "He wants to take his time to come into a new environment."

