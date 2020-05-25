Werner shines as Leipzig revive title hopes

LEIPZIG • Timo Werner yesterday showed why Premier League leaders Liverpool are among his many suitors, after taking his tally to a career season-best 24 Bundesliga goals in 27 appearances with a treble at Mainz.

RB Leipzig travelled to the Opel Arena with doubts over their form following three straight draws in the German league, but reclaimed third place in the standings, seven behind leaders Bayern Munich, after smashing the hosts 5-0 behind closed doors.

Mainz could not handle Werner, who was a threat throughout, while the visitors also netted through fellow forward Yussuf Poulsen and midfielder Marcel Sabitzer.

Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche was delighted with his side's ruthlessness, saying: "We created lots of chances again, and this time we converted them. So we can be very happy. It was a great game."

Former Bayern midfielder Owen Hargreaves was also duly impressed by their clinical edge, with Werner the star of the show.

However, he urged another of his former clubs, Manchester United, to steal a march on the 24-year-old hot shot when the transfer window opens.

On the striker, who is expected to cost at least €50 million (S$77 million), the pundit told Sky Sports: "Well, he's not going to get past (Liverpool forward) Bobby Firmino, who is one of my favourite players to watch.

"That's the thing. Wherever he (Werner) goes, he has to play. With the way United play right now, I could see him there. They need a number nine. If he's happy rotating in the front three, then yes, he'd be a great fit for (Liverpool manager) Jurgen Klopp.

"He works hard, he's a good goal-scorer, he's a good teammate, all those things they need but he's not going to play ahead of Firmino, I just don't see that. He's too good in that team."

In the earlier game, Schalke slipped to a shock 3-0 home loss to relegation-threatened Augsburg for their fourth defeat in five games, dropping to eighth place in the table.

Goals from Eduard Lowen, Noah Sarenren Bazee and Sergio Cordova condemned the hosts to their ninth league match without a win, piling the pressure on coach David Wagner, whose side have netted just twice during that abysmal run.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS