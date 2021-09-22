Werner-lukaku pairing a possibility

LONDON • Chelsea forward Timo Werner can begin to force his way back into his manager's thoughts starting with an impressive showing in today's League Cup third-round match against Aston Villa.

While new star recruit Romelu Lukaku has hit the ground running with four goals this season, the German international has yet to open his account after a disappointing 2020-21 campaign in which he scored only six times in the league.

Werner has lost his place in the first XI since the £97.5 million (S$180 million) arrival of the Belgian hitman but today's home game with Villa offers him a chance to show he can not only contribute but also possibly form an effective partnership.

They have made only fleeting appearances as a pair but Blues manager Thomas Tuchel believes they can combine together.

At his pre-match press conference yesterday, the German said: "He gave us a clear impression of how dangerous he and Romelu can be together. There was some disappointment from the Euros and the first games, I don't think he was happy with his performances.

"The stuff that you don't see, in training sessions, he's more relaxed, more fluid in his movements, with more confidence.

"That's why he came on early against Tottenham, there are clear signs he is in a good way and he can prove it tomorrow... he got an assist... he moves smart, he's free and his decision making is with more confidence... Hopefully, he can push himself."

Tuchel added that players who have been sparingly used so far this term would get minutes against Villa but Kepa Arrizabalaga, who impressed against Tottenham last weekend, will again stand in for first-choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

The Senegal No. 1 has yet to recover from a hip injury but it is hoped he can return for Saturday's blockbuster Premier League clash against English champions Manchester City.

"It's a race against the pain and time. We hope he trains on Thursday, so he can be back for Saturday," Tuchel said.

He also reserved special praise for defender Thiago Silva, who was named Man of the Match in the resounding victory over Spurs and turns 37 today.

The Brazilian is likely to be kept in reserve with an eye on City but Tuchel is convinced he can continue to play at the highest level.

"The approach to recovery, to live this life as a professional player is simply outstanding," said Tuchel who worked with the veteran when he was Paris Saint-Germain coach from 2018-20.

"What he eats, when he eats, how he recovers, how he trains - when he's on the pitch, he trains full on... The status that he had at Paris, to step out of that and enter the hardest competition in Europe shows how competitive he is."

In other third-round ties, Manchester United host West Ham, Spurs play at Wolves and Arsenal take on third-tier side Wimbledon.

With the north London derby fast approaching on Sunday, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is aiming to build more momentum after two consecutive 1-0 league wins.

"The boys are really looking forward to playing at the Emirates again in the Cup. After the difficult start that we had in many aspects, when you start to win two games, you can win the third one," the Spaniard said yesterday.

REUTERS

CHELSEA v ASTON VILLA

Singtel TV Ch112, tomorrow, 2.40am