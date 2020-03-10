Werner lacing his boots for big-money move

BERLIN • Ahead of what is the most important home game in the German club's 11-year history, RB Leipzig's Timo Werner is convinced that he has the "potential to play for a big team".

The Germany striker has the perfect opportunity to put himself in the shop window as his Bundesliga side host Tottenham in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie today. They are favoured to go through to the quarter-finals for the first time, holding a 1-0 advantage from the reverse fixture, thanks to Werner's penalty.

The 24-year-old already has 27 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions this term - his most prolific season yet - and his stock will rise further should he help to down last season's finalists.

Ahead of the Spurs clash, he did an interview with Sky TV Germany for "The Timo Werner Special", reflecting on his desire to improve.

"I believe it would be different (at a bigger club) because the pressure would be much greater," he said.

"For me, having (consistency) in mind is one thing I still have to learn.

"To be there 100 per cent every game, to know every game, to understand that each game is about the championship.

"At the end of the day, you need to become a champion - that's always the case with big clubs."

He has been linked with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich as well as European and world champions Liverpool.

According to German tabloid Bild yesterday, the Reds are exploring the possibility of triggering his reported €60 million (S$94.6 million) release clause before loaning him back to Leipzig for the next season.

It is an arrangement they are familiar with, having signed Naby Keita from the same club and loaning him back to them. It would be a dream move for Werner, who last month expressed his delight at being linked to the "best team in the world at the moment".

Spurs will be looking to keep him quiet and draw inspiration from last season's sensational comeback against Ajax in the semi-final. Spurs trailed 3-0 on aggregate in the second leg before Lucas Moura's second-half hat-trick saw them knock out the Dutch giants.

"We have to take everything positive but I think it belongs to the past, we need to write new stories," said captain Hugo Lloris, referring to the Ajax match.

"We have to go there and be ready to make the perfect game."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

LEIPZIG V TOTTENHAM

Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 3.55am