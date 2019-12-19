Wenger's tip for Arteta? Form a supportive unit

DOHA • Mikel Arteta will have to deal with his managerial inexperience by surrounding himself with supportive figures at Arsenal, Arsene Wenger advised his former captain yesterday.

The hierarchy is in advanced talks with Arteta about becoming the second manager of the Premier League club since Wenger left Arsenal after 22 years in May last year.

The Spaniard will reportedly be given a £5 million-a-year (S$8.9 million) contract.

The Gunners, who have slumped to 10th in the league, fired Unai Emery almost three weeks ago.

"Mikel Arteta has certainly a great future, he has learnt a lot in his first experience, in his first position as an assistant coach," said Wenger, who is now chief of global football development at Fifa.

"He will have to deal with the fact that he has no experience at that level, and he will have to get surrounded well and have a good environment at the club."

Arteta, who played for Arsenal from 2011 to 2016, has been assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City since leaving the London club. Returning to Arsenal in the top job would be a big step up for him.

But Wenger has also backed his former player to do well at the Emirates. He said: "Look, I am an Arsenal supporter. At the moment I support the manager in charge, and the manager in charge is (Freddie) Ljungberg. When Arteta will be in charge, I will support Arteta."

But Arteta, 37, who also played for Rangers and Everton, may face a challenge in getting the support of the Arsenal squad.

British tabloid the Mirror claimed on Monday that the players are in agreement that they need a more experienced manager in Carlo Ancelotti, who is said to be on the verge of joining Everton.

ASSOCIATED PRESS