Wenger rested and ready for a new job in January

LONDON • Arsene Wenger expects to be back at work in January and has fielded enquiries from all over the world, he told German newspaper Bild on Wednesday.

The Frenchman, who left Arsenal in May after 22 years in charge, said he did not know what his next job would be, but he felt rested and he is ready to work again.

"I believe (I will) start again on Jan 1. I don't know (where) yet," said the 68-year-old, who coached Japanese club Nagoya Grampus Eight before joining Arsenal.

"There are associations, national teams, it could be also in Japan. From my 22 years at Arsenal, I have big experience on different levels. There are enquiries from all over the world."

Wenger won three Premier League titles at Arsenal, but his final years at the north London club were more turbulent.

He endured a barrage of criticism from fans and pundits in the latter part of his reign for his tactical approach and perceived failings in the transfer market as the Gunners went 14 seasons without lifting the Premier League trophy.

He also said that Germany need Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil to come out of international retirement. The 30-year-old called time on his Germany career shortly after returning from the World Cup in Russia.

He was criticised for posing alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a photograph in May which also featured Germany teammate Ilkay Gundogan.

Ozil, a member of the 2014 World Cup-winning team, said he had faced "racism and disrespect" because of his Turkish roots.

"I believe that Germany need Ozil. I hope (manager) Joachim Low can convince him to come back," Wenger said.

"Ozil is a super football player, was not the worst in the World Cup. I did not love that he left the German national team."

REUTERS