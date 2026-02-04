Welsh footballer Kai Whitmore, who has Singaporean heritage, in talks to join Young Lions

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

SINGAPORE – Welsh-born midfielder Kai Whitmore, who previously told The Straits Times that he was keen to play for the Singapore national football team through heritage links, could take a step towards that dream by plying his trade here.

ST understands that the 24-year-old is currently in talks with the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) to sign a contract with developmental side Young Lions to play in the Singapore Premier League (SPL).

While no deal has been agreed, discussions between the parties have been described as positive. Sources have however indicated that Whitmore also has interest from Europe.

English media outlet BBC reported on Feb 2 that the Newport County midfielder had left the club after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

He began the season as a regular for the League Two strugglers, but has made just one start since the appointment of former Leicester City defender Christian Fuchs as manager.

In his 16 appearances in the league this season, Whitmore scored thrice and notched five assists for the club who now sit second from bottom in the 24-team table.

In a club statement, Newport said that Whitmore departs having made 52 appearances for the Exiles during his time at Rodney Parade, registering 12 goal contributions across all competitions.

The club added: “Everyone at Newport County would like to thank Kai for his efforts and commitment while at the club and wish him every success in the next chapter of his career.”

ST has contacted Whitmore for comment.

The Young Lions are currently rock bottom of the eight-team local league with just a draw from eight matches. They formed the bulk of the side who competed at the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand.

They currently have five foreigners on their books – four Brazilians and an Englishman.

Football commentator and former SPL coach Khidhir Khamis, while surprised to hear of this development, felt Whitmore would increase his chances of eventually representing Singapore if he were to join the Young Lions and was based in the Republic.

It would also be a major boost for the league’s bottom side, who need quality in midfield, he added.

In an interview with ST last June, Whitmore – who holds a British passport – expressed his desire to play for Singapore at the international level, but said that he needed to check how that would affect his playing career in England.

Khidhir said that Whitmore’s profile of being a box-to-box midfielder would be crucial for the national side.

He added: “We are missing someone of his profile and quality in the midfield. Song (Ui-young) is probably the closest comparison, in terms of the dynamism in the middle of the park.

“(Whitmore) has a really good presence in midfield but his most important quality is that he looks like someone who could get goals from midfield. We really need that at the international level.”

Whitmore first travelled here last May to meet with FAS officials and find out more about the process of playing for the Lions.

According to Whitmore, his maternal grandfather Gary Evans, 65, was born in Singapore in 1961 at the Changi Hospital. His great-grandfather was in the Royal Air Force and lived in a residential unit at Opera Estate near Siglap Road with his wife and son.

Kai Whitmore, whose grandfather was born in Singapore, is hoping to represent the Lions. PHOTO: COURTESY OF KAI WHITMORE

He told ST: “Over the years, my grandfather has always talked about Singapore, his love for the country and his early years here. I was always interested to come and see where he used to live and I felt this off-season was the perfect chance to do it.

“Singapore means a lot to my grandad because he said he loved his life here and it is where he has most memories of his parents, so he will always have a deep connection to the country. He has shown me many pictures growing up and told me many stories about Singapore.”

Whitmore made contact with the FAS after another Lions hopeful Perry Ng had encouraged him to travel here to find out more about the process to become a Singapore citizen and play for the Lions.

Ng, 29, who plays for League One leaders Cardiff City, attained his Permanent Residency last March and is awaiting news on his Singapore citizenship before he can represent the Lions.

If he is successful, Ng will become the first footballer to play for the national team via the heritage route. His grandfather was born in Singapore but moved to Liverpool in the 1970s to pursue his academic studies.

World football governing body Fifa’s rules stipulate that individuals must have “a genuine link” with national teams they intend to play for. The basic criteria are: Place of birth, naturalisation by residence or place of one grandparent’s birth.

However, Singapore’s citizenship rules state that qualifying for a passport by descent is applicable only to individuals with at least one parent who is born in Singapore or is a citizen by registration.

But special dispensation could be made for Ng to represent the Lions through the Foreign Sports Talent scheme.

If Whitmore completes a move to the SPL, it is not known if he will apply through the scheme, or look to fulfil a five-year residency to obtain his citizenship.

If successful, he will join Japan-born midfielder Kyoga Nakamura and South Korea-born midfielder Song, both of whom attained Singapore citizenship after fulfilling the five-year residency rule.

Regional rivals like Malaysia and Indonesia have recruited heritage players in recent years, with the latter reaching the fourth round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with a squad comprising mainly players of Dutch descent.