Well-organised Danes are no pushovers, Pep cautions

LONDON - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has warned his players not to underestimate FC Copenhagen as they seek to continue their unbeaten start to the season when they host the Danish champions in the Champions League on Wednesday.

City, who are going into the match after an impressive 6-3 Premier League win over rivals Manchester United, are top of Group G on six points, three ahead of Borussia Dortmund. Copenhagen and Sevilla both have a point each.

Guardiola, however, did not want to pay too much attention to the standings.

"I spent last night and today watching Copenhagen. They are really good, well organised," the Spaniard said on Tuesday. "Nine points in three games, we'd be so close (to the knockout stage).

"They have quality. From goal kicks, when they have the ball they don't just play long balls. They have courage to play, and we have to force them to play long balls. I was surprised this morning how many things they do."

Fixtures continue to pile up for teams ahead of the start of the Qatar World Cup in November. Wednesday's game is the second of five matches in all competitions within a 15-day period for City.

"It is what it is, we have to pay attention. A mistake now you don't have time to recover," added Guardiola. "With the World Cup, the schedule is like this, we have to adapt. We know how important our home games are."

City are facing Copenhagen for the first time since the 2008-09 Uefa Cup campaign, when they won 4-3 on aggregate in the last 32.

Much has changed since then and Guardiola's men are now Champions League contenders.

They beat Sevilla 4-0 in Spain in their opening game, before defeating Dortmund 2-1 to maintain their 100 per cent start in Europe.

City are also enjoying a 21-game unbeaten home run in the Champions League and are firm favourites to beat Copenhagen.

Rodri and John Stones both missed the Manchester derby because of injury, while Kyle Walker was forced off with a leg issue.

Stones is set to miss the clash and Rodri and Walker are doubtful.

While City have been impressive this season - they are the only unbeaten team in the Premier League - Copenhagen have struggled in their title defence this term.

They have won five and lost six of their first 11 league games, and have also won just one of their last seven matches away from home.

In the Champions League, they have only one win from their last 10 games on the road.

Copenhagen are without the injured Akinkunmi Amoo and Mamoudou Karamoko.

AFP

MAN CITY V COPENHAGEN

Singtel TV Ch129 & StarHub Ch215, tomorrow, 2.55am