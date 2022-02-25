We'll give it our best shot

The Lions were handed a kind draw yesterday for the final round of qualifiers for next year's Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup.

World No. 161 Singapore are in Group F alongside Kyrgyzstan (96th), Tajikistan (115th) and Myanmar (152nd), having avoided heavyweights Uzbekistan (85th), Bahrain (89th) and Jordan (90th).

The qualifiers, played in a single round-robin format, will be held between June 8-14 in centralised venues due to the pandemic. They were previously contested in a home-and-away format.

The six group winners and five best second-placed teams will join 13 already-qualified sides for the main tournament in China next year. Singapore's sole appearance at the continent's flagship men's tournament came in 1984 as hosts.

They open their campaign on June 8 against hosts Kyrgyzstan in the capital Bishkek.

The teams last met in an international friendly last November, which the Central Asian side won 2-1. A month later at the Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup, the Lions beat Myanmar 3-0 in the group stage en route to reaching the semi-finals.

Tajikistan are less familiar opponents to Singapore. They have met twice previously, during the 2010 World Cup qualifiers held in November 2007. Singapore won 2-0 at home and drew 1-1 away.

Lions captain Hariss Harun, 31, said: "We are all looking forward to resuming competitive action in June as the stakes are high and we have not qualified for a long time.

"The matches will come thick and fast; the most important thing is to have a top mentality and give it our best shot.

"It will be huge for Singapore football if we can pull it off and we have to try and push ourselves."

Veteran goalkeeper Hassan Sunny, 37, added: "Qualifiers are never easy. We have played Kyrgyzstan recently and we know how tough they can be. They are hosting these qualifiers as well so they will be up for it.