Welcome to 'crazy' Spurs life

LONDON • Antonio Conte was dished up the good and the bad in his first match in charge of Tottenham, who beat Vitesse Arnhem 3-2 in the Europa Conference League on Thursday in a game which also featured three red cards.

The Italian was in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium dugout following the arrival of his work permit two days after his appointment.

After watching his side race to a 3-0 lead, before being pegged back and losing a man as Vitesse ended with nine men, Conte told BT: "It was a crazy game.

"Usually I don't like this type of game - a crazy game means anything can happen. But I think we should win and we won.

"We were winning 3-0 then conceded two goals we can avoid. After a red card we were in trouble. But it's important to learn to suffer to win. Tonight, we understood when we need to kill the game, we need to kill the game."

Spurs did not mustered a single shot on target in last weekend's 3-0 defeat by Manchester United, and that spelled the end for former coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

Against Vitesse they conjured up two within the first 90 seconds, encouraging the fans, who gave Conte a warm reception and some were draped in Italian flags to make their new manager feel at home.

The former Inter Milan, Chelsea and Juventus boss had to wait only 14 minutes for Spurs' first goal, with Son Heung-min driving in a low angled shot from the right.

Shortly after, Lucas Moura clinically converted a Harry Kane cross.

The re-energised hosts were 3-0 up before the half hour.

The goal was credited to Vitesse defender Jacob Rasmussen who, in trying to keep out Kane's close-range shot, dragged the ball over the line.

KILLER INSTINCT REQUIRED We were winning 3-0 then conceded two goals we can avoid. After a red card we were in trouble. But it's important to learn to suffer to win. Tonight, we understood when we need to kill the game, we need to kill the game. ANTONIO CONTE, TOTTENHAM'S NEW MANAGER, HAS IDENTIFIED SOME KEY AREAS THAT HIS TEAM NEED TO IMPROVE ON.

But Rasmussen made quick amends, heading past Hugo Lloris four minutes later.

On 39 minutes, a defensive error by Moura resulted in Matus Bero netting for Vitesse's second.

On the hour, Tottenham went a man down after defender Cristian Romero received his second booking for a foul on Lois Openda.

Vitesse then had two men sent off when Danilho Doekhi fouled Kane to earn his second booking, while Markus Schubert also saw red for handling the ball outside his area.

The win pushed Spurs up to second in Group G, three points behind leaders Rennes (10).

Conte will have plenty to ponder though, ahead of tomorrow's Premier League trip to Everton.

"For sure we have to improve. It's not easy because in two days we prepare for this (Everton) game... now we have only one day," he said.

"We need to have a bit of patience because we need to work on many aspects - tactically and physically. I'm not afraid about the work. I know only through the work you can reach important targets."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS