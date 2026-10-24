‘Weeks, not days’ in Vincent Kompany recovery, say Bayern Munich

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Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany is set to miss an extended period as he continues his hospital treatment for a virus after collapsing on the training pitch on Oct 23.

MUNICH – Bayern Munich expect coach Vincent Kompany to miss an extended period as he continues his hospital treatment for a virus after collapsing on the training pitch on Oct 23 .

Speaking at a press conference on Oct 24 , Bayern sporting director Max Eberl confirmed Kompany was still hospitalised in a “stable” condition.

Kompany’s English assistant coach Aaron Danks will replace the 40-year-old for the Oct 25 Bundesliga match at Freiburg.

Eberl told reporters “examinations were continuing” to determine the nature of the former Manchester City and Belgium captain’s condition, with a recovery timeframe yet to be determined.

“Vinnie will be given all the time he needs. We’re not starting to put together any timeframes,” he said.

“We need to firstly figure out what it is and then we’ll discuss calmly what recovery time is to be. We won’t be talking about days, but weeks. We need to all be clear on that.”

Taking the Oct 24 press conference in Kompany’s absence, Danks said he had spoken with the former centre-back briefly on Oct 23 but only to wish him well.

“I explained to him that we wouldn’t be having no football conversations. It was just checking in on his health and making sure he’s OK,” said Danks.

“All the football operations are in our hands and we’ll work together as a team to keep the club moving forward.”

Bayern’s second team’s game was postponed on Oct 23 after Kompany’s collapse but Eberl said the club did not consider trying to postpone the Oct 25 Bundesliga game.

“I think the greatest joy for Vinnie would be for us to play well tomorrow and, ideally, get a positive result,” Eberl said.

“That would probably be one of the best things we could do to help him recover.”

Danks confirmed Germany captain Joshua Kimmich, who has been on bereavement leave since Oct 20 , would also miss the Oct 25 game.

Kompany returned to the dugout for the Oct 21 home clash with Arsenal despite missing the pre-match press conference due to the virus.

Speaking after the Arsenal game, Kompany said his body reacted after he tried to push through the illness.

He said: “I caught a pretty nasty virus last week, and of course I didn’t listen to my body – and then at some point my body just said, ‘enough is enough!’”

The defending champions sit on top of the Bundesliga table ahead of the Oct 25 game, one point above Freiburg.

Their next Champions League match is on Nov 3 in Madrid against Atletico Madrid. AFP