We will reform, transform football in Indonesia: Fifa

JAKARTA - Fifa president Gianni Infantino has pledged to help "reform and transform" Indonesian football, two weeks after the country suffered one of the worst disasters in the sport's history.

Infantino met President Joko Widodo in Jakarta on Tuesday, a year before the Under-20 World Cup is due to be held in the South-east Asian nation.

"We will reform and transform football in this country," Infantino said, flanked by Mr Widodo.

His assurances came as hospital officials said a 33-year-old man had died from injuries from the Kanjuruhan Stadium crush, bringing the confirmed death toll to 133.

More than 40 children were among those killed in the city of Malang, East Java, on Oct 1 in what Infantino described as "one of the darkest days for football".

After supporters invaded the pitch at the end of a league match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya, police fired tear gas into the stands, sparking a stampede.

"What I can guarantee to all the people of Indonesia - Fifa is here with you, Fifa is here to stay, Fifa is here to work in a very close partnership with the government, with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and with the federation of Indonesia," Infantino added.

The main focus would be improving stadium operations and fan behaviour, the 52-year-old said, as well as creating programmes for football in schools.

"We will bring our experts, we will help and invest and make sure that Indonesia shines on the global football stage," he added.

Mr Widodo said he agreed with Fifa "on a thorough transformation of Indonesian football to ensure all aspects of the matches follow the international safety standards set up by Fifa".

Infantino also said Fifa would work with the Indonesian government to ensure the Under-20 World Cup can go ahead safely.

The youth tournament is scheduled to take place from May 20 to June 11, 2023.

Three police officers are among six people who have been charged over the tragedy.

An investigating task force has called on the country's football association chief and all of its executive committee members to resign.

It also found that more than three hours of footage from CCTV in the main lobby and parking area of the stadium had gone missing.

Representatives from Fifa and the AFC have been in Jakarta since last week to investigate the incident. Mr Widodo has suspended all football matches until the probe is completed and ordered a safety review of all stadiums.

He added that the Kanjuruhan Stadium would be demolished and rebuilt according to Fifa standards.

"This is a football country, a country where football is a passion for over 100 million people. We owe it to them that when they see a match, they are safe."

