We take things day by day: Pep

LONDON • Pep Guardiola is set to return to the dugout for the first time today since testing positive for Covid-19 last week, which meant he was absent from Manchester City's FA Cup third-round win over Swindon Town.

The Catalan was reportedly one of 21 members of the first-team group to have been forced into self-isolation.

However, the outbreak at City has not subsided after Guardiola yesterday revealed there had been additional Covid-19 cases at the Etihad over the past week.

While he did not disclose if the new cases were among players or staff and no numbers were mentioned, he confirmed some players who missed the Swindon game are still unavailable after continuing to return positive tests.

"We have some new cases, they want privacy so I can't say," he said, ahead of today's Premier League home clash with Chelsea.

"We played Aston Villa with 11 first-team players. The last six, seven games there are four or five academy players on the bench. We are in the same situation as all other clubs.

"Before we tried to plan the next few days, but what we've learnt is to take it day by day, take decisions a few hours before a training session or game because we can be OK and then in four or five hours, we have positive cases."

Given the missing personnel, Guardiola is expecting a different game to the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge, where City won 1-0 in September.

"Tomorrow we face the European champions, an excellent team... The performance was really good, we minimised the champions of Europe when they had all players fit," he said.

"At that moment, we were below them, we knew the difficulty. We won unfortunately with a short margin... we learn from that, we can be better, especially in attack. Tomorrow, it will be completely different."

The Blues are set to have fewer absentees than City but they also have their own problems, with Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Reece James and Andreas Christensen all missing.

STANDINGS

                                            P      W      D      L      F      A      Pts

1 Man City                          21     17      2      2      53    13      53

2 Chelsea                           21     12      7      2      45     16     43

3 Liverpool                         20      12      6      2      52     18     42

4 West Ham                       21      11      4       6     39      27     37

5 Arsenal                            20      11      2      7     33     25      35

6 Tottenham                       18      10      3      5      23     20     33

7 Man United                     19        9      4       6      30     27     31

8 Wolves                            19       8       4       7     14     14     28

9 Brighton                          19        6       9       4     20     20     27

10 Leicester                       18        7       4       7     31     33    25

11 Southampton                  20      5      9       6      24     30    24

12 Crystal Palace                20      5      8      7       29     30    23

13 Brentford                         20      6      5      9      24      30    23

14 Aston Villa                      19      7      1      11     25     30     22

15 Everton                           18     5       4       9      23     32     19

16 Leeds                              19     4       7       8      21     38     19

17 Watford                           18     4       1      13      22     36    13

18 Burnley                            17     1      8       8      16      27    11

19 Newcastle                       19      1      8      10     19     42     11

20 Norwich                           20      2      4       14     8      44     10

To address their fullback shortage, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel yesterday confirmed that he had recalled Kenedy from his season-long loan at Flamengo.

On talk that an away defeat will likely end his side's title chances - they are 10 points behind City - the German said yesterday: "Maybe, who knows? So far the biggest difference in the season as far as I'm concerned is they dealt better with injuries and the Covid situation.

"They are the benchmark, the best team in England right now. This is something we have to admit realistically. Let's play the game. I am always ready for a good fight but also very realistic."

Burnley's home Premier League match against Leicester City, due to be played today, became the 20th game to be postponed this season, owing to injuries and Covid-19 cases.

There were 72 positive cases in the latest round of testing between Jan 3 and 9, an improvement on the 94 recorded in the previous figures.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 15, 2022, with the headline We take things day by day: pep.