We take things day by day: Pep

LONDON • Pep Guardiola is set to return to the dugout for the first time today since testing positive for Covid-19 last week, which meant he was absent from Manchester City's FA Cup third-round win over Swindon Town.

The Catalan was reportedly one of 21 members of the first-team group to have been forced into self-isolation.

However, the outbreak at City has not subsided after Guardiola yesterday revealed there had been additional Covid-19 cases at the Etihad over the past week.

While he did not disclose if the new cases were among players or staff and no numbers were mentioned, he confirmed some players who missed the Swindon game are still unavailable after continuing to return positive tests.

"We have some new cases, they want privacy so I can't say," he said, ahead of today's Premier League home clash with Chelsea.

"We played Aston Villa with 11 first-team players. The last six, seven games there are four or five academy players on the bench. We are in the same situation as all other clubs.

"Before we tried to plan the next few days, but what we've learnt is to take it day by day, take decisions a few hours before a training session or game because we can be OK and then in four or five hours, we have positive cases."

Given the missing personnel, Guardiola is expecting a different game to the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge, where City won 1-0 in September.

"Tomorrow we face the European champions, an excellent team... The performance was really good, we minimised the champions of Europe when they had all players fit," he said.

"At that moment, we were below them, we knew the difficulty. We won unfortunately with a short margin... we learn from that, we can be better, especially in attack. Tomorrow, it will be completely different."

The Blues are set to have fewer absentees than City but they also have their own problems, with Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Reece James and Andreas Christensen all missing.