We must learn from losses to Blues: Pep

LONDON • Since Thomas Tuchel's appointment in January, Chelsea have learnt how to effectively beat Manchester City.

The Premier League champions have now lost three successive matches to the Blues, including elimination in the FA Cup semi-finals and in the Champions League final in May as the Abu Dhabi-owned club failed to win their first European Cup.

Their last defeat still stings at the Etihad Stadium but City manager Pep Guardiola yesterday said that he hopes his players have learnt some lessons from last season's defeats as both sides clash for the first time this term.

Today's Premier League game at Stamford Bridge is the start of one of the toughest weeks in the calendar for the Catalan, with a trip to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in midweek followed by another big clash with Liverpool at Anfield next Saturday.

City's task has been made even harder because of injuries and absentees. Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodri all missed last weekend's 0-0 league draw with Southampton, while Ilkay Gundogan is another doubt and Benjamin Mendy is unavailable due to his court case.

City have not had a bad start to the season and sit just three points behind leaders Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United in fifth.

But their rivals have strengthened in the summer, while Guardiola failed to plug his striking hole even as he broke the Premier League record to sign Jack Grealish for £100 million (S$185 million).

The City boss admitted that this season's title race was shaping up to be one of the toughest in years.

"We prepare for the game like we prepared for Southampton before and the previous games, try to read what they are and what we have done in recent games against Chelsea," he said at his pre-match press conference yesterday.

"Every game is a new challenge to improve and learn and be better. A final is completely different, the FA Cup was a final, in the Premier League, it was already done. The Champions League was a massive game.

"We try to learn. It's one more game for the Premier League. Prepare for the game from the points we have and improve what we have to be better. The mindset will be the same against PSG and Liverpool."

3 Straight defeats Manchester City have suffered against Chelsea in their last three meetings.

He declined to reveal who will be fit to return at Chelsea but said late fitness tests would be given and expressed his belief this season would not be a cakewalk unlike the previous one.

"Every year I get the idea that (the Premier League) is harder than before. It's really tough, an incredible challenge for us... every club has 15-16 exceptional players. And now fans are back. It's an honour to be here," he added.

While Guardiola has urged his players to apply the lessons learnt from their successive defeats by Chelsea, counterpart Tuchel has also warned his side not to take anything for granted in what is a "50-50 match".

With only five league fixtures played so far, no title marker can be laid down just yet, so today is about showing consistency against a top side and reaffirm expectations about Chelsea's first title tilt since their 2016-17 triumph.

"It is a six-pointer between two teams who are clearly rivals for the top four, but it's too early," the German said.

"It does not take a miracle to win but we need our best performance... it will be one of the biggest tests in European football.

"They (City) are the benchmark for many years now and I am very happy we're able to produce this kind of performance and result consistently. We need to prove we can deliver with the same consistency."

Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount will miss out but Tuchel confirmed Edouard Mendy would be fit to start.

REUTERS

