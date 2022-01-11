We lacked drive: Arteta

LONDON • As the record 14-time winners of the FA Cup, Arsenal have a proud history in the competition.

So Sunday's third-round upset by Championship side Nottingham Forest, who won 1-0 after substitute Lewis Grabban grabbed the winner seven minutes from time, was all the more difficult to swallow for manager Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard was part of the Arsenal squad that won successive FA Cups in 2014 and 2015 and he knows how much the fans cherish the trophy.

His team's lack of desire came as a shock to Arteta after the visitors put on an insipid display, failing to muster a single shot against the second-tier English side as they suffered only their second third-round defeat in 26 seasons.

"It's really hurting," he said on Sunday. "It's a competition that is very related to our history and to get out of it today is a big bump.

"Really disappointed with the performance first of all. Not with the attitude, but how much purpose we had and what determination we showed to change the game when it's difficult to play against (them).

"(We needed) more drive, more hunger to win at any cost in every single action, much more."

Arsenal had worn a special all-white kit for the trip to the City Ground as part of an anti-knife crime campaign in London titled "No More Red".

Last year saw the highest number of teenage murders in a year in London since records began, the vast majority of which involved knife attacks. But the club's desire to raise awareness about the social issue was not transmitted to the pitch in Nottinghamshire.

Arteta tried to shake things up as early as the 35th minute when he hooked defender Nuno Tavares, who took exception to the decision by throwing his gloves to the ground in disgust, but there was no reaction from his teammates.

On the early call, he said: "I just did it to try to improve the performance of the team.

"I understand that (it will create a story) but I have to make the decision to try to improve the performance of the team when it's not going in any other direction."

Pundits did not mince their words on Tavares, who gave the ball away nine times in 30 minutes, and Arteta's men, calling the visitors "a pub team" and "rubbish".

Former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane said: "OK, a player can make a mistake but that sloppiness is down to his attitude and the way he started the game and you can't start a game like that. You'll get dragged off.

"There is still a softness... you're still looking thinking, 'Arsenal are here for the taking'. They didn't show any sort of presence... they didn't turn up here saying, 'We are Arsenal, we are going places'.

"Obviously, there is a feel-good factor around the club but that is a big setback for the club today."

Arsenal face Liverpool in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final on Thursday before taking on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS