We have won only a game, warns Low

MUNICH • Joachim Low has attempted to dampen the euphoria building among Germany fans, after a thrilling 4-2 win over holders Portugal on Saturday not only boosted his side's chances of reaching the knockout stage but also their trophy prospects.

Die Mannschaft bounced back from losing their opening Group F game to world champions France with an emphatic victory courtesy of two own goals by Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro as well as strikes by the impressive pair of Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens.

In their first real counter-attack, Cristiano Ronaldo gave Portugal the lead, marking the first time their captain had scored against Germany to extend his record to 12 goals notched at five successive European Championships.

But the hosts hit back with four unanswered goals and although Diogo Jota scored a late consolation, it was too little, too late as the result blew the group wide open.

Germany now need to beat Hungary on Wednesday to be sure of reaching the last 16 and the streets of Munich's city centre were full of jubilant fans celebrating the victory after arguably Germany's best performance since their 2014 World Cup triumph.

However, Low, in his last tournament in charge, tried to temper expectations. "Nothing of significance has happened, we have won only a game, but now come further challenges which will be just as testing," the 61-year-old said.

Still, there were encouraging signs all over the field for the coach, not least from Gosens, who came of age with an outstanding display.

Having never been on the books at a German club or played in the Bundesliga, the Atalanta left-back, whose football education took place in the Netherlands, was a surprise inclusion for this Euro.

But the 26-year-old, who won his first cap just last year, has arguably been Germany's best player here, weighing in with a further two assists on Saturday.

"I only feel exotic because I went a different way to most of the others," he said. "The others give me the feeling of being one of them and they don't see me differently."

Low praised Gosens for his dominant display, saying he knew very early on that despite flying under the radar, he had all the qualities to succeed at this level.

5 Own goals, the record at any European Championship.

"We scouted him a couple of years ago and he managed to adapt real quick and integrate very well into the team," he said. "He's really clear in his head. He's like how he plays on the pitch - very strict, direct, puts in a lot of commitment. That's the way he fights."

On their pressing game - Low had started with the same 11 who lost to France - he said he instructed his players to hunt down Fernando Santos' men whenever they turned over the ball.

"It was a very strong performance for us against the technically sound and counter-attack-minded Portuguese," the German said.

"The task was to present ourselves in a different way, especially in attack. From the beginning, we wanted to show them we want to win and we do not want to lose."

From being written off, pundits have now tagged Germany as genuine Euro contenders, with former Liverpool captain Graeme Souness saying "when the pressure is on, they seem to deliver and they delivered".

The opposite is true of Portugal, whose fate are uncertain as they will need at least a draw against group leaders France to stand any chance of progressing.

Santos later admitted to a tactical blunder that saw his players get overrun in the middle of the park - Germany's Toni Kroos was untroubled by a passive Portuguese midfield, completing 86 passes - but he is hopeful they can make amends against Les Bleus.

"We wanted to press the midfield players - (Ilkay) Gundogan and Kroos - and wanted our full-backs to drive forward," the Portugal coach said.

"But it was clear to see that we were always short of an extra man in the midfield and were pushed back. It was my strategy and I'm fully responsible for it. Whether we progress or not is still up to us, we must respond against France."

