We have a good side: Klopp

LONDON • Liverpool fans may still be hoping for a last-minute big name to come in but, with the transfer window closing tomorrow, manager Jurgen Klopp has warned his summer business could well be concluded.

The Reds have been their usual conservative selves in the transfer market, signing Darwin Nunez as their replacement for Sadio Mane, as well as two youngsters in Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay.

At his pre-match press conference ahead of today's English Premier League home game against Newcastle, Klopp said: "The closer we get to the last minute... the more likely (we don't sign one). I couldn't give you a name.

"It's difficult because for sure, there a few who are right but there are different issues at clubs who don't want to sell. There's still time but when it's over, whether someone signs or not, I'm really happy as it's over and we can just focus on the squad we have.

"We can face the situations we have together. Our fans are active on social media so they can stop doing that (campaigning for new signings). We have a good football team."

Klopp's side have been criticised after a slow start to the season saw them draw their opening two league games before losing to bitter rivals Manchester United.

But their last top-flight match - a 9-0 demolition of Bournemouth - was an illustration of just how potent Liverpool's attack can be and why they are still considered title favourites alongside champions Manchester City.

Klopp is, however, not expecting a similar "freak result" against Newcastle, who have started the season brightly.

The Magpies are undefeated, with three draws, including against City, and one win. Last Friday, broke their transfer record with the £60 million (S$97.7 million) signing of Alexander Isak.

In the aftermath of his side's draw with Newcastle, City boss Pep Guardiola said Eddie Howe's men were now one of the toughest opponents in the league - something Klopp was inclined to agree.

"If Eddie Howe gets time, I am not sure they need another transfer window. Newcastle is a great club. They have everything you need to be a top-six club, or whatever that means," he added.

"The boys are not dumb, we don't expect a freakish scoreline again for obvious reasons. What I want to keep is the way we played. We played this way before but just didn't score nine."

Liverpool's absentee list remains lengthy. They are missing Naby Keita, Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara, Ibrahima Konate and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while Nunez is serving the final game of his three-match suspension.

But Jota will return after the Newcastle game, and Joel Matip and Curtis Jones also returned to training earlier this week.

Newcastle have their own injury problems - Bruno Guimaraes, Jonjo Shelvey, Callum Wilson and Emil Krafth are out - while dangerman Allan Saint-Maximin is also a doubt.

Given their missing personnel, Howe would love to give Isak his debut but the Sweden striker has yet to receive his work permit.

On Isak's availability, he said yesterday: "I don't know. I desperately hope so. We desperately hope that gets done before the game but there's no guarantee at this point."

REUTERS

LIVERPOOL V NEWCASTLE

Singtel Ch103 & StarHub Ch222,

tomorrow, 2.55am