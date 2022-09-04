We had bigger chances: Klopp

LONDON - Jurgen Klopp called it a "super intense" Merseyside derby after escaping unscathed in the 0-0 Premier League draw on Saturday, as Everton defender Conor Coady's disallowed goal sparked ugly scenes which boiled over when a bottle thrown from the stands narrowly missed the Liverpool manager.

Coady thought he had put Everton ahead with a close-range finish from Neal Maupay's shot in the second half at Goodison Park. But his goal was correctly disallowed for offside after a VAR (video assistant referee) check, sparking an angry response from the stands.

A beer bottle appeared to be thrown from behind the managers' technical areas, narrowly missing Reds boss Klopp.

As if that was not shocking enough, an Everton fan ran onto the pitch from the Gwladys Street End in a bid to confront referee Anthony Taylor before being ushered away by stewards.

The match itself was full of action as well, and Klopp was probably satisfied with a point under the difficult circumstances.

"A great derby. Super intense, with a lot of spectacular moments. We hit three times the post, and they made sensational saves. Wow. So in the end, it's 0-0. That's it," he said on BT Sport.

"It's a super-intense week for us, going right to the wire on Wednesday (2-1 stoppage-time home win over Newcastle) and then we have to play here. It is always difficult here, and it was difficult today.

"The situation is like it is. You can cut a derby out of the season, it is always special, it is always really tough. I don't forget they had a big chance when Alisson made a save, but we had bigger chances."

The pulsating clash between these bitter rivals could easily have finished with goals aplenty but for a Man-of-the-Match display from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and some fine stops from his Liverpool counterpart Alisson.

Both sides hit the woodwork in the first half, with Tom Davies denied by the upright for Everton, before Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz both saw efforts come out off the frame of the goal for the visitors.

The game opened up after the break, with Pickford forced into several fine stops in the home goal, while Maupay, making his Everton debut after signing from Brighton & Hove Albion in midweek, should have scored from close range.