We dug really deep to get the win: Klopp

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hopes that a nervy 1-0 win over West Ham United on Saturday will be more fondly remembered at the end of the season, after Sadio Mane's goal clinched three vital points for the Reds in the Premier League title race.

David Moyes' Hammers will rue a host of missed chances to salvage a draw, which would have given leaders Manchester City breathing space at the top of the table.

Liverpool were just three points behind Pep Guardiola's men but City (66) had a chance to restore their six-point lead in the derby against Manchester United at the Etihad yesterday - the result of which was not available at press time.

"You cannot only win the ones where you are flying, today we were obviously not flying and had to dig really deep," said Klopp of his team's display, in which they had 22 attempts but only five on target.

"I don't know if we will remember this game as one of the important ones. You have to get over the line and I was pleased with that.

"If you are not well-organised you have to defend with passion and that's what we did."

After lifting the League Cup last month, Liverpool remain on course for a historic quadruple of trophies.

The pursuit of City may be the biggest challenge in that quest, but a run of seven straight league wins has at least enlivened a fight for the title after City looked set to cruise to a fourth league crown in five seasons at the turn of the year.

The Reds went in front on 27 minutes when Mane was in the right place to tap in Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross.

They have now won 12 games in succession in all competitions and host Inter Milan tomorrow leading 2-0 and aiming to seal a place in the Champions League last eight.

The Hammers are one of only two teams to beat Liverpool since April - the other being Leicester City in a 1-0 win in December - having edged a 3-2 thriller at the London Stadium in November.

And they should have come away with at least a point as they enjoyed the better chances after the break.

"We were worthy of something today. There are signs we are getting closer to challenging the best teams. Good performances tend to lead to good results," said Moyes.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS