We don't see Germany and Spain as superior: Moriyasu

TOKYO • Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu believes his team have nothing to fear and are still aiming for at least the quarter-finals, despite being drawn in a tough World Cup group comprising former champions Spain and Germany.

Friday's draw for the Qatar showpiece later this year threw the Japanese into Group E alongside the two European heavyweights, plus the winners of a play-off between Costa Rica and New Zealand.

With the top two from each group reaching the knockout rounds, Japan could hardly have a harder task and some are already calling theirs the "Group of Death".

"To be drawn against teams that have experience of winning the World Cup is meaningful for us because we're aiming to take on the best in the world," said Moriyasu on public broadcaster NHK.

"We'll start analysing our opponents, but we won't be looking at them as being better than us. We want to bring out our strengths."

Japan reached the last 16 in Russia four years ago and gave Belgium a huge scare before losing 3-2, but they have never reached the last eight of the World Cup.

Moriyasu is hoping his team, who will feature in their seventh straight World Cup, can make a slice of history when the action gets under way in Qatar in November.

"Our aim is to get to the quarter-finals, but we'll take each game as it comes. I want us to have the best preparation and give it everything we've got," he said.

He will, however, come up against a rejuvenated German side coached by Hansi Flick.

"There is only one goal for me and that is to win the World Cup," goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said.

"We are desperate to make up for the poor results these past years."

Having lost ground due to disappointing performances at the 2018 World Cup and the 2020 European Championship, Flick's newly formed team might not be the favourites in Group E.

Nov 17, 2020, remains one of Germany's darkest football moments, with the team of Flick's predecessor Joachim Low suffering a disastrous 6-0 loss to Spain in the Uefa Nations League.

But four-time winners Germany still have a marginally better overall record against the Spaniards with nine victories, eight draws, and eight defeats.

"We have to be at a top level right from the start. It is no surprise to get one of world football's greatest in your group," said Flick, who was appointed after Euro 2020 last year and has won eight of his first nine games.

Luis Enrique, coach of 2010 world champions Spain, is confident his team have an edge.

He said: "It's a strong group if you take into consideration Germany, but we are on top of the group because of the work we have been doing in recent years.

"As for the rest of the group, I don't know much. Now is the moment to take the time to study them and continue trusting in what we are as a team.

"We're not going to change how we play. Our style is very clear."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS, XINHUA