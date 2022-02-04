We deserve to win trophy, says Senegal coach Cisse

YAOUNDE (Cameroon) • Twice Senegal have reached the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final, only to fail on both occasions.

Sadio Mane is hoping it will be a third time lucky for the Lions of Teranga.

After Senegal overcame Burkina Faso 3-1 on Wednesday to reach their second consecutive Afcon final, the Liverpool forward hailed his teammates before calling for a similar effort against either Egypt or hosts Cameroon - the sides contested the other semi-final yesterday.

"It shows you the momentum we have. We knew it was not going to be at all easy to get to two straight Afcon finals, but the most important for us now is to go all the way and win it, whoever we come up against," Mane said after scoring one goal and getting an assist in the last-four clash.

"We were up against a really good Burkina side who caused us a lot of problems. We expected a tough game and it was, but we stayed calm and created lots of chances. I think we deserved to win tonight."

Abdou Diallo put Senegal ahead 20 minutes from time at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, before Idrissa Gana Gueye grabbed the second. Mane netted the third goal late on after Blati Toure had pulled one back - just the second goal Senegal have conceded so far - to make it 29 strikes for his country, equalling Henri Camara's record as their all-time international goalscorer.

Senegal, Africa's top-ranked national team, lost to Algeria in the 2019 final in Egypt, while coach Aliou Cisse was part of the 2002 team who fell to Cameroon in the showpiece match.

Despite the many stars Senegal have produced over the years, they have yet to win a major football trophy, but there is a growing feeling they can fulfil their potential in Sunday's final.

They are the first team since Egypt in 2010 to reach back-to-back finals and have a strong spine from Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to Napoli defender and skipper Kalidou Koulibaly to Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Gueye and Mane, who has notched three goals here so far.

Asked who he preferred to face in the decider, Mane claimed he had "no preference" but he wants to do his country proud.

"I think you can see on my face how happy I am... I am really proud personally and very happy for myself, my teammates and the country," he said.

Cisse added: "We dedicate this win to our people. Our objective is to win the trophy because that is what the boys deserve given everything they have put into this."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS