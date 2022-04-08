We deserve to lose, says Bayern boss Nagelsmann

MADRID • Bayern Munich's disappointment with their Champions League defeat by Villarreal was tempered by a sense of relief that they escaped with just a one-goal deficit in their quarter-final first-leg clash on Wednesday.

Last season's Europa League champions pulled off a deserved 1-0 win over the six-time European Cup winners Bayern after creating a host of chances, going toe-to-toe with the German giants.

"We'll take the 1-0 result," Bayern forward Thomas Muller said.

"We know that things could have gone a lot worse. We have to pay a lot of respect to our opponents. Now, we need to pick ourselves back up for the return leg and hit them back."

It was Bayern's first Champions League defeat away from home since 2017 with the Bundesliga leaders out of sorts in Spain.

"We weren't in it at all in the first half," midfielder Joshua Kimmich said. "In the second, we risked more but then things got quite wild. We have to be honest and say that we've done well to come away with just 1-0."

Ahead of the match, Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann had talked up his side's chances of winning the Champions League, saying it was "only logical" to think they were the favourites for the tie.

He was critical of his players after the upset, saying: "We deserved to lose. We weren't good today. In the first half, we lacked power in defence and didn't create chances.

"The second half was a completely wild game. We gave up control because we were desperate to score, but we could have conceded at least two more."

In the end, just one goal separated both teams after forward Arnaut Danjuma's eighth-minute strike gave Unai Emery's side a slender lead for the second leg in Munich next Tuesday.

Despite the win, Villarreal's players insisted they will keep their feet on the ground.

"In Germany, it will be a different game, but the tie is still open," said midfielder Giovani lo Celso, who is on loan from Tottenham, told broadcaster Movistar Plus.

"While it will not be easy next week, I think that if we are totally concentrated in the second match, we'll have our possibilities to go through."

Villarreal coach Emery also adopted a cautious tone, saying: "We are here to try to compete and reach the semi-finals. We are not going to dwell on how well we played today, that we have won and that we have competed and have been better against Bayern.

"I am happy but cautious. We have 90 minutes left and I want to beat Bayern, knowing that it is very difficult. And if I don't beat them I'm not going to be satisfied, I'm going to be frustrated, regardless of whether we played a good game today."

The Yellow Submarine last reached the last four of the Champions League in 2005-06 - the furthest they have advanced in the competition.

