We can't catch City: Solskjaer

LONDON • Manchester United will recognise this feeling, the evanescent satisfaction of a battle won far too late in the day to have any hope of turning the tide of the war.

It is only three years, after all, since they experienced pretty much the same thing, in pretty much the same place, if not quite in the same circumstances.

Manchester City were supposed to claim the Premier League title that afternoon - the first of Pep Guardiola's reign - at the Etihad against their rivals, but the visitors fought back to win 3-2.

But it was obvious at the time that this was a mere postponement of City's celebrations - even Jose Mourinho, then United manager, congratulated Guardiola on his looming title win after the game.

All concerned knew the Catalan's team would be proclaimed champions with ease and sooner rather than later.

This term is a near carbon copy - City have an 11-point lead over their cross-town rivals (54), and a 14-goal advantage - and United's 2-0 win on Sunday has almost certainly come too late to reignite the title race with just 10 games left.

But after snapping the hosts' 21-match winning streak in all competitions - an English record - Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is convinced his side are making big strides, even though the top-flight title appears to be a step too far for his team.

"They (City) are so far ahead you can't really think we can catch them but making sure we win our games and be better than last year," he said. "We were third so we want to move up the table of course.

"Even today, they put you under so much pressure you see you are playing against a very good team."

City had not trailed in a league match for 20 games stretching back to their last defeat by Tottenham in November.

However, United took the lead after just 34 seconds when Gabriel Jesus' clumsy challenge on Anthony Martial saw referee Anthony Taylor point to the spot and Bruno Fernandes duly converted the penalty.

City pressed for the equaliser and came close when Rodri hit the post but, despite their domination of the ball, they were caught out on the counter in the second half.

Luke Shaw fired home for United's first goal from open play against a "Big Six" opponent in eight league games this season.

Solskjaer is starting to become something of a nemesis for Guardiola - this was the Norwegian's fourth derby victory in all competitions since he took over at Old Trafford in December 2018.

But more importantly, he has ended United's dismal run of results against the "Big Six" this season - before Sunday, they were winless in seven games, with just one goal scored.

United are now favourites to seal a top-four berth next season and play Champions League football for the second straight year after opening up an eight-point cushion over fifth-placed Everton (46).

For Guardiola, he felt that this was a warning sign for City not to let complacency creep into their game this late into the season.

"The news is not today, the news is 21 victories in a row. This result is going to help us a lot to understand how difficult it is," he said. "The important thing is the next one. There are 30 points to play for and we need to win again."

