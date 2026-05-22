We both want the best for Liverpool, says Arne Slot in response to Mohamed Salah’s criticism

LONDON – Arne Slot insisted that both he and Mohamed Salah want only “the best for Liverpool” after the forward appeared to criticise the Liverpool manager’s style of play in a social media post last weekend.

Salah, who is set to end his nine-year spell with the Reds this summer, took to Instagram and X following their 4-2 loss to Aston Villa to call for the return of “heavy metal football” at Anfield – a reference to former manager Jurgen Klopp’s heavy pressing tactics.

Slot, whose fifth-place side host Brentford on Sunday in the last match of the Premier League season, shrugged off those comments and said that his team must find ways to continually evolve, suggesting that they must not stick to only one way of playing.

Liverpool still need a point to guarantee a top-five finish and Champions League football next season, and the Dutchman appears set to remain in charge for the final year of his contract.

“I don’t think it is important what I feel, what is (important) is we qualify for the Champions League,” said Slot on Friday. “So I prepare Mo and the rest of the team to be ready. I was disappointed after Villa, a win would have given us qualification, now there is one game to go and it is vital.

“Mo and I have the same interests, we want the club to be successful. We were both part of giving the fans the title last year and we haven’t brought that same level this year.

“Will he play (against Brentford in his last game for Liverpool)? I never say anything about team selection. We know what we need Sunday. I think we would like to give our fans a nice way to end the season, because too many disappointments for us and the club and the fans. We want to end with a win.”

When probed further about Salah’s comments, he added: “You are assuming... you say he wants to play that (heavy metal) style and you say it is not mine (style). But (my style) led to us winning the league last year, which Mo was happy to play.

“We both want what is best for Liverpool. Has my style changed? Football has. I said this many times. I see this every game... So we need to compete and play our brand that the fans want to see and I want my team to play. We try to evolve to a way we can compete.”

On the season ending this weekend, Slot felt that “enough is enough” after a lacklustre title defence and his side would need a proper reset.

“So it’s going on holiday and then preparing for next season,” he added.

“A reset? Football has evolved. I congratulate Arsenal on winning the league. They have done a tremendous job this season but for me they have been a different champion to the teams the last 10 seasons. It is the first time in 30 years 40 per cent of their goals are from set-pieces.

“So football has evolved and we have to compete with Arsenal and Man City again with our brand of football. We have to know and understand football has changed.”

Ninth-placed Brentford, meanwhile, also have European ambitions as they can still qualify for either the Europa League or the Conference League.

The Bees sit one place outside of European qualification, level on points with Chelsea in eighth. A win or a draw would be enough, but it depends on results elsewhere. AFP