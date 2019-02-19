We are contenders: Klopp

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp has buried the hatchet of his old rivalry with Bayern Munich but wants Liverpool to prove they are Champions League contenders by beating the German champions in the first leg of their last-16 tie today.

Bayern have won the Bundesliga title for the past six years since Borussia Dortmund claimed back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2012 under Klopp, who also lost the 2013 Champions League final to the Bavarian giants.

The animosity between both sides was further heightened after the five-time European Cup winners picked off some of his best players in Mario Gotze, Mats Hummels and Robert Lewandowski.

But, at his pre-match press conference yesterday, Klopp claimed "it was nothing" and he no longer had any hard feelings.

He said: "There were never any negative things with Bayern but, when we played them or when they bought our players, how could I be happy and say, 'Great, I'll bring him in my car'. In these moments, I was not happy, but it is long ago."

While Liverpool have not won the Champions League since 2005, they came close to adding to their five crowns last season, only to lose to Real Madrid in the final.

Klopp feels the fact his side are now thought of as European heavyweights is an indication of their progress since he took over in 2015.

HIGH HOPES Being not only part of the competition but people thinking we can beat Bayern, that's a big thing. The story so far is a nice one but not finished yet. JURGEN KLOPP, Liverpool manager, on the Reds being resurgent in Europe after making it to the Champions League final last season.

HAIL THE 12TH MAN In Germany, a lot of people talk now about the atmosphere at Anfield. There was a lot of talk that we are maybe the most emotional club in world football. KLOPP, on the effect of the Anfield faithful on opposing sides.

He said: "The best thing of all the things we did so far since we are together is that we are a real competitor again.

"Being not only part of the competition but people thinking we can beat Bayern, that's a big thing. The story so far is a nice one but not finished yet."

The German is also not the only Reds member who has a past history with Bayern, with Xherdan Shaqiri relishing the opportunity to lock horns against his former club, where he enjoyed 21/2 "amazing" seasons from 2012-15.

Joel Matip and Fabinho are expected to form a makeshift centre-back pairing with Virgil van Dijk suspended and Joe Gomez out, although Klopp is prepared to "wait minute by minute to see if there is a chance or not" for Dejan Lovren.

Niko Kovac also has his own concerns, with Jerome Boateng, Arjen Robben and Corentin Tolisso all sidelined and Thomas Muller banned, but Franck Ribery will play a part after travelling to Merseyside on a later flight after becoming a new father.

However, Klopp is confident their famed "12th man" can spur his side on as they seek to overcome their less-than-ideal defensive situation to take a lead to the Allianz Arena on March 13.

The 51-year-old added: "In Germany, a lot of people talk now about the atmosphere at Anfield. There was a lot of talk that we are maybe the most emotional club in world football.

"Emotion, in my opinion, is a very positive thing, so let's show that tomorrow."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

LIVERPOOL V BAYERN

Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 3.55am