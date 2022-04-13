We aim to be the team 'no one wants to play': Klopp

LONDON • Liverpool's goal is to become a team nobody wants to face, manager Jurgen Klopp said yesterday ahead of the Champions League quarter-final, second leg against Benfica at Anfield.

The Reds lead 3-1 after victory in Lisbon last week and are in a rich vein of form, having lost only once in their last 22 games in all competitions, winning 18 times.

Most are expecting the hosts to ease into the last four but Klopp wants his players to really press home their advantage today.

"We were good in Benfica, I liked the game. The main target is again being the one team no one wants to play," the German said at his pre-match press conference.

"Really aggressive in a football sense, defending well, knowing more about the way they play."

The League Cup winners have what Klopp described as a "super intense" schedule and are on track for an unprecedented haul of four trophies this season.

Liverpool are second in the Premier League, trailing leaders Manchester City by a point, and have also reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

On Saturday, they will again face Pep Guardiola's side for the second week running, following Sunday's pulsating 2-2 league draw, but Klopp has no intention of rotating his squad ahead of Wembley as he wants to eliminate Benfica in convincing fashion.

He added the game would be as tricky as their last-16, second leg against Inter Milan, when they lost 1-0 after a 2-0 win in the first leg.

"A good lead. But if they score one, like we felt against Inter, the game changes. We felt it when they scored last week. We need to make them feel this is a place they don't want to go," Klopp said.

"The next game has no influence on the line-up for tomorrow but the last game has, so we have to see. There is nobody injured as far as I know but we need to look at who is fresh enough for this game.

"We see it as a super important game to us. We tried so hard last year to qualify for the Champions League and now we can make it to the semis, which is incredible."