Watford sack Ismael after 10 months in charge

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round Replay - Southampton v Watford - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - February 6, 2024 Watford manager Valerien Ismael applauds after the match Action Images/Matthew Childs/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
Mar 10, 2024, 11:57 AM
Published
Mar 10, 2024, 11:57 AM

Second-tier English side Watford sacked manager Valerien Ismael on Saturday after their 2-1 home defeat to Coventry City in the Championship, their sixth loss in the last eight games.

The Frenchman took over at Vicarage Road in May last year when Watford were placed 11th in the Championship.

Watford appointed former Manchester United and England midfielder Tom Cleverley as interim head coach. The 34-year-old was coaching their academy team after retiring from playing last year.

"The club's board considers it an appropriate time to make a change in order to improve results," Watford said in a statement on Saturday. "Tom Cleverley's staff will be confirmed in due course."

The chances of promotion are receding for the former Premier League club. Watford have one win in their last 10 games and are in 13th place in the standings. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top