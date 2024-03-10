Watford sack Ismael after 10 months in charge

Second-tier English side Watford sacked manager Valerien Ismael on Saturday after their 2-1 home defeat to Coventry City in the Championship, their sixth loss in the last eight games.

The Frenchman took over at Vicarage Road in May last year when Watford were placed 11th in the Championship.

Watford appointed former Manchester United and England midfielder Tom Cleverley as interim head coach. The 34-year-old was coaching their academy team after retiring from playing last year.

"The club's board considers it an appropriate time to make a change in order to improve results," Watford said in a statement on Saturday. "Tom Cleverley's staff will be confirmed in due course."

The chances of promotion are receding for the former Premier League club. Watford have one win in their last 10 games and are in 13th place in the standings. REUTERS