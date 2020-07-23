Watford on a low, admits Foster

LONDON • Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster admitted confidence at Vicarage Road is "crazy low" as they slipped into the relegation zone with one game of the Premier League season to go after being thrashed 4-0 at home by Manchester City on Tuesday.

A change of management did little good after Watford became the first Premier League team to sack three managers in a season when Nigel Pearson departed on Sunday, while City bounced back from their weekend disappointment of losing an FA Cup semi-final to Arsenal.

Raheem Sterling scored twice before Phil Foden and Aymeric Laporte rounded off a comprehensive City win. It was the first time this season Pep Guardiola's men won a fourth straight league game.

The heavy defeat could send 18th-placed Watford down come the final day of the season on Sunday as they dropped into the bottom three on goal difference after Aston Villa beat Arsenal 1-0.

Watford travel to Arsenal at the weekend, while 17th-placed Villa take on West Ham, who are three points ahead but realistically safe due to a superior goal difference.

"I don't think we helped ourselves, I don't think we did enough to do anything but what the result suggested to be honest," said Foster, who helped keep the score down with a string of saves.

"The confidence is so crazy, crazy low. I don't know why, but you get into a state of trying to minimise as much damage as you can and it's a dangerous way to do things."

City will end the season in second place and they host already-relegated Norwich on Sunday. But Guardiola was pleased to get a reaction from the 2-0 loss to Arsenal on Saturday.

"Watford were playing for a big issue but we were much more aggressive in our senses today," he said.

"We had to avoid the game we played against Arsenal.

"But we need to know we're far away from Liverpool. This was the first time we've managed to win four in a row in the league.



Ben Foster tipping the ball over the bar against Manchester City. The Watford goalkeeper was less successful on other occasions, having had to pick the ball out of his net four times in their drubbing at home. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



"Two seasons ago, we managed 18, last season 14. This shows how poor the consistency has been this season."

City have now beaten Watford by a combined score of 18-0 in their last three meetings after an 8-0 rout earlier in the season and a 6-0 win in last season's FA Cup final.

Hayden Mullins took charge of the hosts and set up to frustrate the visitors by defending deep.

But there was little doubt over the outcome following two first-half goals from Sterling, who has 19 Premier League goals this season.

Foden added the third before Laporte was left completely unmarked to head home Kevin de Bruyne's free kick as the latter moved to within one of Thierry Henry's record of 20 Premier League assists in a season.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS