Wasteful Leipzig battle past Heidenheim to move into top four

BERLIN - RB Leipzig struck twice in the first half to edge past visitors Heidenheim 2-1 on Saturday and leapfrog Borussia Dortmund into fourth place in the Bundesliga.

The hosts took a 29th-minute lead through a well-struck Lois Openda penalty and doubled it a minute before the break when David Raum charged down the left and crossed for Yusuf Poulsen to tap in.

Heidenheim cut the deficit in first-half stoppage time, however, when Benedikt Gimber slid in at the far post to stab home from a corner with the Leipzig defence caught napping.

In a dominant second half, the hosts should have scored more goals.

They missed several golden chances, including two late one-on-ones for Openda against Heidenheim keeper Kevin Mueller and twice hit the woodwork.

Leipzig moved to 26 points, two ahead of fifth-placed Dortmund, who take play leaders Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Second-placed Bayern Munich, on 32, will not be in action this weekend after heavy snowfall in the Bavarian capital forced the postponement of Sunday's match against Union Berlin. REUTERS

