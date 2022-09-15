Wasteful Barcelona incur wrath of Xavi

MUNICH - Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez criticised his team's inability to convert their opportunities on Tuesday after losing 2-0 at Bayern Munich in a Champions League game which he insisted his men had "dominated".

Bayern scored twice in four minutes in the second half against the run of play to move to the top of Group C on six points, three above second-placed Barcelona.

But it was the Spanish giants who had more possession - 53 per cent - and outshot the German Bundesliga side 18-13.

"I am angry. I do not like to lose. We have not deserved it," he said. "Last year I was angry because they were far superior to us (in two 3-0 defeats). Today I think we played better than Bayern... We dominated them, we subdued them.

"We created many clear chances to score and it would have changed the match. In Champions League matches, it's always about details.

"At this level, everything is very even and you pay for these mistakes and today it is a hard learning, but it is like that."

He also said his team need to minimise their mistakes.

"There was an error at a corner, there was an error in a transition that we did not stop and they have stopped transitions many times," Xavi said. "And then what we have failed, we have failed a lot, there has been a lack of effectiveness that we have normally had."

Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane scored for Bayern, with summer signing Sadio Mane substituted in the 70th minute after failing to register a single shot.

Julian Nagelsmann, the coach of the German champions, said that the former Liverpool forward is still adapting to Bayern's style of play but he has to learn to be a bit more confident.

Mane has scored five times since joining the Bundesliga club but is without a goal in their last four games.

"It's quite normal as a newcomer, who of course still has to adapt to certain procedures that are a bit different to those at Liverpool," Nagelsmann said.

"I already said during the week that I would like him to do certain things more. Maybe less looking for the ball or teammates, and trying to be a bit more self-confident.

"But we are very happy that we have him and he will put his stamp on our game."

