Wary Dutch not taking Czechs lightly

BUDAPEST • The Netherlands have turned their sceptical supporters into true believers after three wins at Euro 2020, but they come up against an old nemesis in the Czech Republic in the last 16 today.

Attitudes towards the Dutch team have swung from one extreme to the other as coach Frank de Boer had to weather a storm of criticism over his tactics, but his side are now fancied for success - at home at least.

They topped Group C with a perfect record, albeit all three wins coming at Amsterdam's Johan Cruyff Arena.

They will be wary of what lies ahead at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today, especially if they underestimate their opponents.

It was a mistake they made in Euro 2016 qualification, losing home and away to the Czechs and failing to make the tournament.

It was the same at the 2004 Finals when the Czechs came from two goals down to beat the Dutch 3-2 in a last-gasp triumph in the group phase.

Dutch captain Georginio Wijnaldum moved quickly to dispel any notion that they saw the Czechs as inferior opposition.

"Everyone has seen Germany against the Hungarians (2-2 draw in which the Germans trailed twice), right? We are viewing the Czech Republic as a top country and approaching the game as such," he said.

De Boer's assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy also said the team must learn from past mistakes.

"It's a different mentality, more pressure," he said. "In the groups you have more moments where you can make a mistake, (but in the knockout stage) it's all or nothing. Mentally that's important."

The Czechs' impressive record at the Euro has been understated. Since 1996 they have not only qualified for every tournament, but have also made it past the group phase four times. They were runners-up in 1996, semi-finalists in 2004 and made the last eight in 2012.

Czech coach Jaroslav Silhavy has an energetic team, who press high and look for ball turnovers and counter-attacking opportunities.

In Patrik Schick they possess a striker who has three goals at Euro 2020, including an astonishing effort from near the halfway line against Scotland in their opener.

8 Goals scored by the Netherlands, the top-scoring side after the group stage. 3 Patrik Schick (three goals) is the only scorer for the Czech Republic in Euro 2020.

But one wondrous finish does not make a summer and Silhavy complained about his team's poor finishing after Tuesday's 1-0 loss to England at Wembley.

The Czechs, however, were on target on Thursday, as they spent a leisurely day at a shooting range and "tried a whole range of firearms", the team said.

"We wanted to change the atmosphere for a few hours as the team have been together for four weeks," said general manager Libor Sionko, who gave no details about the gunplay talent of Schick.

But the Dutch remain favourites today, with Memphis Depay and Donyel Malen providing an exciting new combination in attack and Wijnaldum and Frenkie de Jong running the midfield.

Defender Matthijs de Ligt is over a groin injury and is adequately making up for the absence of Virgil van Dijk in the back four.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

NETHERLANDS V CZECH REP

Singtel TV Ch141 & StarHub LiveNow app, 11.55pm