Warriors trio eye happy times

Warriors FC, beset with financial woes, were rooted to the bottom of the Singapore Premier League (SPL) with just one point from their first seven games. Yet, against all odds, they are one win away from an improbable trophy at the end of the season.

They face Tampines Rovers in tonight's Komoco Motors Singapore Cup final at Jalan Besar Stadium (8pm) and skipper Gabriel Quak has called on his teammates to put up another dogged display.

He said: "Tampines will be most people's favourites, but we believe every team is beatable.

"We are the only team to defeat them twice this season, and that gives us a boost because we know how to beat them."

The Warriors front line of him, Khairul Nizam and Sahil Suhaimi are also seeking their own fairy-tale end to the season.

They were part of the LionsXII team that won the 2015 Malaysia FA Cup, but a mix of lost form, misfortune and injuries meant they never quite stayed at the top of their game for long.

Fate saw them reuniting this year and they are relishing another chance to prove themselves.

Winger Quak, 28, has revelled in his free role by scoring 11 goals this term while Sahil, 27, is the Singapore Cup's joint-top scorer with four goals.

Nizam, 28, looks to have put his injury nightmares behind him and has scored twice in their run to the Cup final.

Quak said: "As a national team player, I know there is a benchmark I need to maintain. Despite the problems, I have enjoyed this season very much because, on the pitch, I am given more responsibility and I am able to show what I can do in a leading role.

"The earlier setbacks and my time in the Thai league playing under six coaches in a season definitely shaped me.

"I had doubts, but for my family and those who believe in me, I will not quit.

"I'm also very happy for Nizam and Sahil. Nizam is always an asset as a rare local No. 9 with his physical attributes while Sahil is also a capable attacker. We hope to win and create happier memories."

Tampines, who have won three Singapore Cups in 2002, 2004 and 2006, are also eager to end their own silverware drought.

Both finalists were involved in high-scoring semi-finals. Warriors beat Brunei DPMM 4-2 on penalties after the tie ended 5-5 while the Stags beat Geylang International 4-1 on aggregate.

Goals are expected in the final, especially with Tampines having scored in all but one of their 29 domestic games this campaign.

While Tampines coach Gavin Lee was mindful of his last encounter against the Warriors - a 3-1 loss in their Singapore Cup Group A opener - he has confidence in his improved defence which conceded just once in the four games since.

He said: "We pride ourselves on our recent clean sheets, although we acknowledge the Warriors have a very capable front line, especially on the break.

"The return of (centre-back) Daniel Bennett and the pick-up in Madhu Mohana's form, as well as the reliability of Amirul Adli and Irwan Shah have helped. But it is really an improvement of our overall team defending.

"Both teams will be hungry to win a trophy. We will prepare the best we can and impose ourselves on them as soon and as much as possible."

• Singapore Cup final tickets are available at premier.ticketek.com.sg