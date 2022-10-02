'Warrior' to lead derby battle

MANCHESTER - Erik ten Hag's faith in Manchester United "warrior" Lisandro Martinez will be put to the test as Manchester City striker Erling Haaland aims to extend his red-hot streak in Sunday's derby.

Haaland has made a blistering start since joining the Premier League champions from Borussia Dortmund for £51.5 million (S$82.5 million) in the close season.

With 14 goals in nine games for City, the Norway striker, playing in his first Manchester derby, will put United's recent revival to the test.

He has failed to score in only one Premier League game out of seven this season, but United manager ten Hag might have the solution to taming the prolific 22-year-old.

When ten Hag's Ajax Amsterdam faced Dortmund in the Champions League last season, they stopped Haaland from scoring and won the group match 4-0 thanks in large part to an inspired display from a tenacious now-United defender.

However, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher warned in his Telegraph column: "Haaland may have been kept quiet by Martinez in Ajax's Champions League game... but the Norwegian is currently the best striker in the world... (Martinez's) desire to engage by continuously hunting down and tackling his opponents - is what he may need to curb most...

"Haaland will be waiting for him to dive into challenges knowing one mistake can be fatal."

Ten Hag brought Martinez with him to Old Trafford in a deal that could reach nearly £57 million and the 24-year-old is already producing commanding performances.

At 1.94m, Haaland will tower over Martinez, who is the Premier League's smallest centre-back at 1.75m. But the aggressive Argentinian does not let his smaller stature stop him from taking the fight to opposing strikers.

Living up to the "Butcher of Amsterdam" nickname given to him at Ajax, Martinez has already earned cult hero status among United fans with some ferocious tackling.

Partnering Raphael Varane in central defence after Harry Maguire was dropped two games into the season, Martinez has shored up a unit that was their Achilles' heel last season.

United have won all five games in which ten Hag has played Martinez and Varane together at the heart of the defence. Ten Hag calls the Argentinian a "warrior", lauding his "attitude and fighting spirit".

But he knows keeping Haaland off the scoresheet at the Etihad will be a tall order if Martinez does not get help from his teammates.

"We don't play against Haaland, we play against Man City," said ten Hag. "We are convinced of our capabilities. If we act as a team we can beat our opponents."

But Martinez might also be seeking external help, with former Wales forward Hal Robson-Kanu telling talkSport: "This guy is a monster... I know for a fact that opposition players are calling other teams saying, 'We're playing City at the weekend, how do we stop Haaland? If he stays fit and plays all the games for the next decade at City then he breaks every single record in football."

Haaland's predatory instincts give City an even more imposing look than last season, when they won the league despite lacking an elite centre-forward. However, City boss Pep Guardiola is well aware that Martinez could pose a huge barrier to Haaland's hopes of extending his run of scoring in seven successive club games.

"Erling is taller. But knowing from my experience, there is no doubt about Martinez. It's not the first time he'll play against strikers taller than him," Guardiola said.

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown said in his Daily Mail column that while the focus had been on the height difference between the pair, "with Haaland, there's so much more you need to worry about. Of his 11 league goals this season, seven have been scored with his left foot, two with his right and two with his head".

As Haaland ominously told former United defender Gary Neville on Sky Sports: "If I time my runs perfectly, I know that no one is stopping me."

The Red Devils will be boosted by the return of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to training but injured captain Maguire will miss out. Guardiola said Haaland has overcome the injury issues that have hampered him in recent seasons, with the club sending a physiotherapist with him during the international break. But City will be missing England internationals John Stones and Kalvin Phillips through injury.

AFP, REUTERS

MAN CITY V MAN UNITED

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 9pm