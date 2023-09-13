Walsh and England to miss Lionesses' two Nations League games

Keira Walsh and Beth England, who helped England finish as runners-up at the recent Women's World Cup, will miss the team's next two Nations League games due to injury.

Coach Sarina Wiegman otherwise stuck with the bulk of her squad from the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand for their Sept. 22 match against Scotland at Sunderland and Sept. 26 game against the Netherlands in Utrecht.

Defender Maya Le Tissier and midfielders Lucy Staniforth and Jess Park are included in the 24-player squad while Euro 2022 golden boot winner Beth Mead misses out.

England are in a group with Belgium, the Netherlands, and Scotland in League A with the winners of each group qualifying for the semi-finals in February.

"By the time we play our first game, it will be little more than a month since the World Cup final," Wiegman said in a media release on Wednesday.

"We have had little time to reflect on all we have achieved so far this year. Instead, we will have to make sure the players are fresh enough and ready to perform straight away if we want to go far in another competition."

England can qualify Team GB for their third Olympics via the Nations League, after featuring in the 2012 and 2020 Tokyo Games.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Elle Roebuck.

Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Alex Greenwood, Maya Le Tissier; Esme Morgan, Lotte Wubben-Moy

Midfielders: Laura Coombs, Jordan Nobbs, Jess Park, Lucy Staniforth, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Katie Zelem

Forwards: Rachel Daly, Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo, Katie Robinson. REUTERS