Wales miss automatic place in Euro 2024 after draw with Turkey

CARDIFF - Wales will have to take their chances in the playoffs for Euro 2024 after their automatic qualifying hopes were dashed following a 1-1 draw with Turkey in their final Group D game on Tuesday.

Needing to better Croatia's result at home to Armenia to secure runners-up spot, Wales made a dream start as Neco Williams fired them ahead after seven minutes.

But the mood of euphoria inside the Cardiff City Stadium began to wane with news of a Croatia goal before halftime.

Hope then ebbed further away when Yusuf Yazici equalised for the visitors from the penalty spot after 70 minutes.

Wales, whose draw away to Armenia at the weekend took their fate out of their own hands, did have the ball in the net late on but Brennan Johnson's effort was ruled out for offside.

While Turkey were already assured of their place in the Germany showpiece next year, the point made sure they topped the group with 17 points to Croatia's 16 with Wales on 12.

Three teams will join the 21 nations already qualified when the playoffs take place in March. REUTERS