Wales boss sees 'winnable' games at World Cup

LONDON • It has been 62 years since Wales last appeared in the World Cup Finals but their interim manager Rob Page believes his side can make a real impact in Qatar and progress from their group.

His side beat Ukraine 1-0 in their qualification play-off final in Cardiff on Sunday to determine the last European spot. They will be in Group B with England, the United States and Iran in the tournament which starts on Nov 21.

Wales have now qualified for three of the past four major football tournaments, including Euro 2016 and Euro 2020, and having reached the semi-finals of the former and advanced from the group in the latter, they hold no fear of their upcoming Finals opponents.

"We have played against the US. We know they are a really strong outfit. We played against their European-based players, in my first game," Page told the BBC, referring to a 0-0 friendly in 2020.

"They (and Iran) are winnable games and when you play against a Home Nations team (in England), anything can happen.

"We will go out there with the confidence we have had going into any game. We will go toe to toe with anybody - bring it on. That's the attitude we have got in that changing room."

Although the last time Wales featured in the World Cup Finals was in 1958, this team have big-tournament experience under their belts.

Those European Championship campaigns have energised the fan base in a country where rugby union has long been viewed as the national sport and Page believes it is not only the impressive communal singing of supporters that now matches the oval-ball game.

"Growing up in the valleys, it was all about rugby. We had Cardiff City and Swansea City in the old fourth division and rugby was probably the No. 1 sport. The tides have turned slightly now," he said.

"It is because of what the boys are doing and success drives that. When you are winning, it helps people take notice. Football has probably overtaken rugby at the moment as the No. 1 sport in Wales."

Since taking over from Ryan Giggs in November 2020 after the former Manchester United star's arrest and subsequent court case for domestic violence against a former girlfriend, Page has done an excellent job, with Wales still unbeaten at home under his reign.

However, the 47-year-old will not take all the credit for Wales' revival, as he lauded predecessors, the late Gary Speed, and Chris Coleman for laying the foundations for the upturn in fortunes.

For Ukraine, this was a game too far. They had been the neutrals' favourite following Russia's invasion of their country in late February, but were unable to overcome Andriy Yarmolenko's own goal - the result of a swerving free kick by Gareth Bale.

Oleksandr Zinchenko felt that the team deserved more but it was ultimately more important for hostilities to cease.

"Everyone of us gave everything today, we left everything on the pitch," the Manchester City full-back said. "In general, I don't think we deserved to lose but that's football, it happens.

"Everyone needs to live in peace and we need to stop the war altogether. Today, it's Ukraine but who knows tomorrow? We need to stay together."

