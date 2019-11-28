Wake up, Fandi urges Young Lions

Ten seconds was all it took for Indonesia to score from a devastating counter-attack in their 2-0 win over champions Thailand on Tuesday, while Singapore laboured for 90 minutes and limped to a goalless draw with minnows Laos.

No wonder Young Lions coach Fandi Ahmad has demanded a sharp improvement from his team ahead of today's SEA Games clash against the Indonesians.

He told The Straits Times yesterday: "We were favourites against Laos and some players didn't deal too well with the pressure to win.

"Maybe the underdog tag suits us better now. Indonesia will be confident after beating the champions.

"Maybe it'll be a more open game if they think we are a weak side, and we have to be ready - they have fast wingers, overlapping full-backs."

That Laos disappointment has placed additional pressure on Singapore to achieve their semi-final target in the Under-22 tournament.

Only the top two from Group B will progress and they still have tough fixtures against Thailand (Dec 1) and Vietnam (Dec 3).

Fandi said: "We must win this game. We must wake up, we cannot play like we did against Laos.

"We must start well, with all 11 players switched on."

Ikhsan Fandi and his fellow forwards were far from their best against Laos, yet still created enough chances for a handsome win. The 20-year-old had four clear looks at goal but failed to capitalise.

He said: "It was very frustrating because I got myself in good positions. But we cannot think about the Laos game. This is a fast-moving tournament so we have to re-group and get ready for Indonesia.

"I know a few players well. Syahrian Abimanyu is my closest friend in the team as we played together for about three years while my family was living in Jakarta."

The Garuda Muda will start as favourites at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila and, while their coach Indra Sjafri was confident about a surprise football gold, he hinted at a change in approach.

He said: "Our existence here is to carry out the mission to repeat the history of becoming champions. When the competition was last held in Manila in 1991, we won our last football gold medal.

"I'm happy our team played exactly according to what we designed for against Thailand. Against Singapore, our plan will be different, as I compile the tactical needs for this second game."

Midfielder Witan Sulaiman warned against complacency, saying: "No one knows what can happen in football. This team might become strong and the next team becomes weak, so we must all treat every team the same."

SINGAPORE V INDONESIA

Toggle, 8pm