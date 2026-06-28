Vlasic header sends Croatia into World Cup knockouts with 2-1 win over Ghana

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PHILADELPHIA – Nikola Vlasic headed in Luka Modric’s 83rd-minute corner to lift Croatia to a 2-1 victory over Ghana on June 27 and a second-place finish in World Cup Group L.

Vlasic’s perfect finish off the inside of the left post came 10 minutes after Derrick Luckassen had pulled Ghana level on his international debut, with half the time in between spent on a VAR review determining whether he was onside.

Petar Susic scored early for Croatia, who needed only a draw to reach the last 32. Claiming the second-place spot guaranteed the 2022 third-place finishers a meeting with the second-placed team in Group K, most likely Portugal or Colombia, on July 2 in Toronto.

Ghana, who finished third in the group, were already assured of qualification and will meet the winners of Group K, Portugal or Colombia, on July 3 in Kansas City.

Susic gave Croatia a deserved lead after 31 minutes with a long-range strike into the bottom left corner.

Ghana were much improved in the second half, but Luckassen’s 73rd-minute goal was their first effort on target.

Ernest Nuamah delivered an inswinging free kick over Croatia’s defensive line and Luckassen clearly came from an onside position to knock the ball into the net at the back post.

Referee Drew Fischer was summoned to the monitor, where he determined that Kwasi Sibol, who was in an offside position, did not interfere in the play.

Luckassen was only on the field because manager Carlos Queiroz spared his three players on yellow cards.

Ghanaian joy was short-lived, however, as Modric’s corner sailed beyond the penalty spot towards the back post, where Vlasic was given space to meet it with the side of his head and nod it downwards in the one place goalkeeper Benjamin Asare could not save it.

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo limped off in the late stages after suffering an apparent ankle injury, but was able to return to complete the 90 minutes. REUTERS