Vitor Roque scores first goal to lead Barca to 1-0 win

Barcelona's 18-year-old Brazilian striker Vitor Roque came off the bench and scored with a header to snatch a 1-0 win against visitors Osasuna in LaLiga on Wednesday.

In their first game since manager Xavi Hernandez announced that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season, Barca once again struggled up-front but managed to find the winner in the 63rd minute when Roque netted from a Joao Cancelo cross one minute after coming on.

It was his first goal for the club since arriving from Brazil earlier this month after Barcelona signed him from Athletico Paranaense.

Barca moved third in the LaLiga standings on 47 points, eight behind leaders Girona and seven adrift of second-placed Real Madrid, who have a game in hand and will play at Getafe on Thursday. REUTERS

