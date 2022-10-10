Vital point from classic clash

DORTMUND - Four hours before Der Klassiker on Saturday, Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke shared with the international media how the Signal Iduna Park was not just his home ground, but also his sanctuary, where he sought solace when he felt sad.

Watzke, 63, also revealed he does not usually talk to journalists so close to a big match. And his nerves were evident when his colleagues had to remind him he could not smoke in the room.

Six hours later, his opposite number - Bayern Munich CEO and legend Oliver Kahn - threw an apoplectic fit after seeing his side, league champions for the last 10 seasons, drop another two points by conceding a 95th-minute equaliser in a 2-2 draw.

In an emotional match where there were no losers, the real winner is the Bundesliga, for this match lived up to its top billing with everything necessary to be the perfect advertisement for Germany's top-flight football.

Before kick-off, the famed Yellow Wall - Europe's largest free-standing section formed by 25,000 of Dortmund's most passionate fans - in the south stand unfurled banners that read "Malang, kamu tidak sendiran", or "Malang, you are not alone" in Bahasa Indonesia. It was to express their solidarity with those affected by the Oct 1 stadium stampede that killed at least 125 people.

After a throaty rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone, it took just two minutes for Bayern's Marcel Sabitzer to be shown a yellow card. Seven other players would join him in the book, including teammate and substitute Kingsley Coman, who was sent off for two bookable offences late on.

From the get-go, the challenges on the pitch were as full-blooded as the barbs traded between both sets of supporters among the sell-out 81,365-strong crowd.

Bayern left-back Alphonso Davies had to be rushed to the hospital as a concussion precaution after he clashed with fellow youngster Jude Bellingham.

And it was the 8,000 visiting fans in the north-east stand who got more vocal - they even performed a mid-game Viking Clap - after seeing their side lead 2-0 with long-range strikes from Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sane either side of half-time.

But that only served to whet Dortmund's desire. Manuel Neuer had already done superbly to deny Raphael Guerreiro, Donyell Malen and Niklas Sule, but he could not stop a 74th-minute left-footer from Youssoufa Moukoko, the 17-year-old who is yet another starlet from Dortmund's seemingly unending production line.

The hosts were not done yet with the dramatic sub-plots in front of the Yellow Wall.

Anthony Modeste, the 34-year-old journeyman signed to replace Erling Haaland, has not had the best of starts to life at Dortmund, and endured taunts after missing an 83rd-minute sitter.

But as they threw everyone, including goalkeeper Alexander Meyer, into the Bayern third, Modeste proved to be the saviour as he headed in his first Dortmund goal in 10 games from centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck's cross to send the black and yellow faithful into delirium.

The highly rated English midfielder Bellingham was "buzzing" after ending a Bundesliga Klassiker run of seven defeats.

Dortmund, champions in 2011 and 2012 before Bayern won the last 10 titles, are now fourth with 16 points from nine matches, just below their rivals by goal difference.

"Everyone doubts us going into these games, because that's been the level for us the last few times," the 19-year-old told The Straits Times at the mixed zone.

"And it's what scoring the goal in the last minute does in terms of the vibe going into the upcoming games and training. It's only a point in the grand scheme of things, but that's really important sometimes, it means a lot... you'll never know where you need that extra point."

After conceding a draw seconds from victory, Kahn was understandably upset - especially after his side dropped 11 points in their last six games to trail surprise packages Union Berlin and Freiburg, who both have a game in hand, by a point on Saturday.

Acknowledging the loss of Robert Lewandowski, who scored 238 league goals in 253 games for Bayern before moving to Barcelona, Kahn, 53, said: "Basically, we did everything to make it 2-2. You have to compliment Dortmund, but it's largely our own fault. The fact that you concede the goal with the final whistle is all the more annoying.

"It's been an amazing season how we always manage to deprive ourselves of the wins we deserve.

"We either have a lot of chances to score and don't, like today, we forget to close the doors. We have to get back on track quickly now."