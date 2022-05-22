Virus won't stop Spurs from their 'big achievement'

LONDON • Harry Kane had an illness scare but should be fit to face already-relegated Norwich City as Tottenham seek to seal fourth place in the Premier League today, manager Antonio Conte said.

Media reports had said the England striker pulled out of an event on Friday with a stomach virus that had affected some of the members of the Spurs squad in their previous game where their beat Burnley 1-0.

Conte said the virus had moved its way through some members of staff, too, but that it was not a concern heading into the final game of the season where Spurs can seal their return to the Champions League by avoiding defeat at Carrow Road.

"Yes for sure (Kane will be fit), and because in the last game we had (Dejan) Kulusevski and he didn't train on Saturday but was good to play. Harry doesn't want to miss this type of game," said Conte.

"If you remember the last game, we had three or four cases of stomach problems. In this week I have to be honest we had a couple of cases but we overcame the situation. Also members of the staff, one day they were not feeling so good. I don't know why, the last week but also this week we faced this situation.

"In this moment, though, this virus is the last of our problem(s). We are close to a big achievement and we are totally focused."

Spurs sit fourth in the league standings on 68 points, two ahead of north London rivals Arsenal who face Everton at home at the same time today. Tottenham have a far superior goal difference meaning a draw would suffice.

There is no place in the team for defender Cristian Romero who is out through injury and Conte said the squad was the same as that who beat Burnley.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, believes his young side have made great strides in a challenging season even if their hopes of sealing a Champions League spot are hanging by a thread.

The Spaniard, who earlier this month signed a new contract that will keep him at the London club until 2025, said he feels the support of the club as he attempts to take them to "the next level" .

He also stressed the importance of the club's return to European football next season, even if it is the Europa League. The Gunners had missed out on the Champions League for five seasons.

"It's been a long journey and a very challenging one this season but I think we have come a long way as a club," Arteta said.

"As a team I think we have transformed the energy of the club and we've done it together. Now I can sense I have the support to take the next step. We are back in Europe, hopefully it will be the Champions League, and we want to take the club to the next level. We have a clear plan.

"We need resources and we need to improve the quality and the depth of the squad."

REUTERS