Virus woes add to DPMM's 'incredibly hard' title fight

Brunei DPMM's title defence has hit a speed bump days before the Singapore Premier League (SPL) season kicks off on Saturday.

The Football Association of Singapore announced on Monday the postponement of four games, three of which involve the defending champions who have imposed precautionary travel restrictions owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

Facing a host of contenders and fixture disruption, DPMM coach Adrian Pennock has described his team's chances as "incredibly hard" even if they have retained league top scorer Andrei Varankou and defender Charlie Clough.

Pennock told The Straits Times: "Lion City Sailors, Tampines, Hougang and Albirex recruited exceptionally well. We won't be favourites. We have an ageing squad, so our objective is to bring through younger players because the future is important.

"The other teams may also have an advantage if they play on a more regular basis than us because of the disruption. So we hope this virus situation improves dramatically not just for football, but also for everyone's general well-being."

The virus has infected over 80,000 and killed more than 2,700 people worldwide. There are no reported cases in Brunei.

DPMM's earliest visit to Singapore will be on April 5 at Hougang United, the team who replaced them in last Saturday's Community Shield against Tampines Rovers at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

The Brunei team's first league game would have been Saturday's season opener against Lion City Sailors, the country's first privatised club, at the Bishan Stadium. That has been moved to April 15.

DPMM will have to wait until March 6 for their first competitive fixture - against last season's runners-up Tampines in Brunei.

Their March 13 game at Albirex Niigata has been switched to a home match against the Jurong East Stadium side a day later. The March 18 home game with the Young Lions has also been delayed till June 17.

The fourth change involves Tanjong Pagar United-Albirex, pushed back two days from March 18.

Sailors goalkeeper Hassan Sunny said disruptions were expected in the current situation.

The club, backed by Singaporean billionaire Forrest Li, start with three away games - at Tanjong Pagar, Tampines and Albirex - before their first home match on April 12 against the Young Lions.

The Sailors cancelled a preseason tour to Thailand last month after a rise in coronavirus cases there, playing friendlies in Malaysia instead.

Hassan, 35, said: "I would be lying if I said we are not disappointed not to be able to play our first game at home. But health comes first... We just have to adapt."

The team have arranged a friendly against National Football League champions Tiong Bahru on Friday as a final tune-up.

Hassan said: "Hopefully the virus clears soon and the league scheduling, and life, can go back to normal without further disruptions."