Virus spread hits Inter's Europa League fixture

MILAN • Inter Milan are set to play the home leg of their Europa League last-32 tie against Bulgarian outfit Ludogorets on Thursday behind closed doors owing to the coronavirus outbreak in Italy, according to the BBC.

However, if the proposal is rejected, then the game, which Antonio Conte's side are leading 2-0, could be staged at a neutral venue, said Italian news agency Ansa.

The epidemic, which originated in Wuhan, China, in December but has since spread globally, forced the postponement of four Serie A games last weekend, including Inter's match with Sampdoria at the San Siro.

In the regions of Lombardy, of which Milan is the capital, as well as neighbouring Veneto, several small towns have been locked down as a result of the crisis, which, as of yesterday, has caused seven deaths from more than 200 reported cases.

The growing concern has also cast doubt over the midweek Champions League ties involving two Serie A clubs, Juventus and Napoli.

While French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Sunday a closure of the border with Italy "would not make sense", he added that local authorities are monitoring the situation very closely.

Thousands of Juventus fans are scheduled to travel to Lyon tomorrow for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 game, prompting Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas to seek assurances from both Uefa and the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We were told not to worry," he told France.tv Sport. "It is not yet a question of limiting or even prohibiting the movement of tifosi (Italian for fans). We are waiting for clear instructions from Italian officials to position ourselves."

Spanish La Liga leaders Barcelona, who will be flying to Naples today to take on Napoli, will also be subject to stringent tests.

While the south of Italy has yet to be hit by the virus outbreak, Quique Setien's men will have their temperatures taken upon arrival and anyone showing signs of illness will be hospitalised as per a memo sent to the club by the Italian government, according to ESPN.