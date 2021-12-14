Virus scare casts doubt over United's tie

LONDON • Manchester United will wait until the last minute before travelling to Brentford for today's English Premier League clash following a "small" Covid-19 outbreak at Old Trafford.

According to media reports yesterday, the Red Devils are in discussions with the Premier League on whether the game can go ahead and will only confirm their trip if authorities declare it is "safe" for the squad to head down to London.

Due to the outbreak over the weekend, facilities at their Carrington training ground have been shut down for at least 24 hours.

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick yesterday did not disclose any names or how many of his players would miss out, but confirmed there had been "some illness in the camp".

But at his pre-match press conference, the German confirmed the squad had been boosted by the return of three players who were missing in Saturday's 1-0 win at Norwich City.

"A few players are available again, Luke Shaw, who was in the squad today, (Aaron) Wan-Bissaka be available again on Tuesday, and even Edi (Edinson Cavani) might be an option... It's too early," he said.

Victor Lindelof is a doubt after he suffered breathing difficulties at Carrow Road, while Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane remain out.

Anthony Martial, who was already questionable because of injury, is also likely to sit out after his agent told reporters last week the France forward would seek an exit when the transfer window reopens on New Year's Day.

Despite having at least three years left on his contract at United, he has fallen down the pecking order and has started only two top-flight games this season, scoring just once.

On Martial, Rangnick said: "If he has a wish to go to another club, it should be the player who informs either the board or myself."

Champions Manchester City are also in action today, hosting Leeds United at the Etihad and manager Pep Guardiola does have the luxury of a fully fit squad, except for the injured Ferran Torres and Benjamin Mendy, who is in custody.

The Catalan yesterday said that Ilkay Gundogan, who missed Saturday's 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, is back in the fold. This means Jack Grealish could be on the bench after again failing to impress against Wolves.

However, the City manager is still backing the England midfielder, who has struggled to live up to his British record £100 million (S$181m) price tag since moving from Aston Villa in the summer with only one league goal so far, to eventually come good.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

