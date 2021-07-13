Violent fans and racist abuse mar Wembley final

LONDON • British police made 49 arrests and said 19 of its officers were injured after confronting volatile crowds near Wembley Stadium while policing the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England on Sunday.

Fans clashed with one another and officials, breached security cordons and charged into the perimeter area of the stadium before the start of the match, which Italy won after a penalty shoot-out.

A day of alcohol-fuelled festivities had begun with rowdy scenes in central London as tens of thousands made their way to the national stadium for the game.

Police had previously urged supporters not to travel to Wembley if they did not have match tickets, and complained of multiple cases of flares being set off within the vicinity of railway stations in London.

About two hours before the game, hundreds of ticketless fans tried to storm the Wembley gates in a bid to gain entry. Footage posted on social media showed supporters battling to get past lines of stewards and police as the atmosphere turned ugly before kick-off.

With coronavirus restrictions still in place, the final capacity at Wembley was limited to 67,500, with around 7,500 seats reserved for Italy fans.

Social distancing was ignored as maskless supporters congregated in large groups outside the stadium. Some security staff were attacked, witnesses told Reuters, and entry to the arena was halted for over 20 minutes while order was restored at the entrances.

Separately, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince William yesterday condemned racist abuse on social media aimed at black players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka. All three missed their spot kicks in the penalty shoot-out.

"This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media," Johnson said on Twitter. "Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves."

Prince William, who is president of the Football Association, said on Twitter he was "sickened" by the "abhorrent behaviour" and added: "It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable."

The Three Lions have made a strong stand against racism at the tournament, taking a knee before their games, including the final.

Arsenal sent a message of support to their winger Saka while Rashford was backed by his club Manchester United, who added: "One kick won't define you as a player or person."

Twitter said it had removed more than 1,000 tweets and permanently suspended a number of accounts in the past 24 hours "through a combination of machine learning based automation and human review" and added it will continue to "take action when we identify any tweets or accounts that violate our policies".

London police said officers were aware of the offensive and racist comments, and would take action.

"It will not be tolerated and it will be investigated," the force said on Twitter.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE